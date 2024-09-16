LA Galaxy's Hollywood comeback, Minnesota's playoff identity & more from Matchday 32

And now we’re sprinting to the end. One club – the San Jose Earthquakes – have officially hit the finish line, and 10 more will join them over the next four weeks, one way or another.

This is a boring clip, but it’s right off of the halftime whistle and it tells you everything you need to know about how Yamane was going to play in that second half:

The main structural change from the first half to the second, from what I saw, was the positioning of LA right back Miki Yamane .

“In the first half, Bouanga kept getting a lot of open space and running at [center back] Jalen [Neal]... it's not a great matchup. We didn't wanna be in that,” Vanney said. “So just some different things that I feel like we had to adjust structurally and then see opportunity, and then the guys had to just go for it, and they did.”

So how did they do it? Well, for one, LAFC invited them to have the ball, and the Galaxy obliged. They just made certain to do so more responsibly.

“In my nearly four years here, this is one of the proudest moments, if not the proudest moment I've had with this group, this team,” Vanney said. “Just the response on such a big night, it was the confidence they showed and the personality they showed in the second half. As a coach, it was fun to watch as much as it was to be a part of it."

And so the Galaxy, down 2-0, flipped the script. They went into the locker room, regrouped, and came out of the break hell-bent for leather. The 2-0 LAFC beatdown became a 4-2 Galaxy final , a Hollywood comeback that had LA boss Greg Vanney beaming in the postgame presser.

It’s not a take, it’s a trend: losses to Columbus before Leagues Cup and again in the Leagues Cup final; just one point from six against Houston ; and now the most spectacular second-half El Tráfico collapse since the first edition of the rivalry. The counter is becoming less dangerous against the best teams because LAFC are spamming it, and they are spamming it because they are down bad every time they get on the ball. Thus, teams just play to stop the counter. Why bother with anything else?

Two months ago that wasn’t an issue, as they’d toggle from possession to penetration to chances to goals with the flip of a switch. These days, though, they’ve become counter or nothing. And with that, they’ve become predictable overall, and uncomfortable against the best possession teams since there’s no Plan B. LAFC are not dangerous if they’re not out on the run, and everybody knows it.

But no. LAFC, you see, have been less and less interested in having the ball over the past few months, and that lack of interest has bred a sort of… I don’t know, neglect, maybe? It’s like they haven’t nurtured their change-of-attacking-phase play.

And that should’ve been it. LAFC were up 2-0, have the most lethal counter in the league, and faced an opponent that, improved as they are, still give up chances for fun. We’ve seen this movie before, and we were seeing it again.

Each of the past three El Tráficos entering the weekend, and four of the past five, had followed it to one degree or another.

The arguably-as-big second tactical adjustment was making Reus more of a true 10 and dropping Riqui deeper in that 4-2-3-1, as opposed to when they were both playing as free 8s in the 4-3-3. You can see the difference in Reus’s heat map from the first half…

Notice who’s there to cycle possession but not really get forward? Notice who’s there to blunt the counter and keep Bouanga from getting into the open field? Yeah. No. 2 in white.

He’s playing a little higher and with more freedom to find pockets of space, and the result was that 1) he received twice as many passes from Riqui (16) in the second half than in the first (8), and 2) those passes were received higher upfield.

This is exactly what LAFC invite when they drop their line so deep and concede over 60% possession. It’s why the Crew routinely kill them, and it’s how the Dynamo have gone 3W-1L-1D against them over their past five meetings.

The Galaxy, in theory, should be able to do the same thing. They just needed the same discipline in rest defense and in overall structure that both Columbus and Houston have. People get hung up on turnovers, but the Crew and Dynamo both make plenty; what’s separated them from the Galaxy over the past two years is that those teams are almost perfectly structured to deal with turnovers as soon as they happen.

LA mostly haven’t been, but that changed in the second half in a big, big way.

“It just was looking at the first half and saying, okay, we can't do anything about what has happened behind us. And here are the things I think we need to do. And then we just need to, you know, raise our intensity and raise the intention. And, look, I'm not gonna say everything I said in there. But the guys came out and they were flying,” Vanney said.

“We were getting numbers in the right places. We were moving through spaces. We're moving through lines. Combination play was really good, but we weren't just standing in pockets and passing. We were moving direct, we were moving through their lines, and that becomes incredibly difficult to deal with.”

LAFC couldn’t. Dejan Joveljic buried Eddie Segura to open the scoring; minutes later Cerrillo hammered home an equalizer off a feed from Puig. LAFC, desperate now, tried to get on the ball, but that discomfort in possession showed itself as a midfield turnover, gifting the Galaxy a break that Joveljic eventually finished for the 3-2 lead. Riqui drove in the dagger five minutes from time for the 4-2 final.

So here’s where we stand: The Galaxy have complete control of their own destiny in the West with a seven-point lead over LAFC and five games to go. LAFC do have two games in hand and an easier schedule, but the Galaxy should now be strong favorites to finish with the No. 1 seed. They have earned it.

And just for the record, barring injuries I would still pick LAFC over LA should these two teams meet in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. As convinced as I am that LAFC have made themselves vulnerable through their allergy to the ball, and as certain as I am that the Galaxy played their best half of the season, I am even more convinced and more certain that a huge part of this result was the Black & Gold going into to the locker room up 2-0 and just never coming back out. They thought the work was done and so they let go of the rope.