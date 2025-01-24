MLS Transfers: Charlotte & San Diego swing big, LAFC deepen roster

Trades, transfers, free-agent moves – MLS’s offseason “hot stove” keeps roaring as the clock ticks down to MLS is Back weekend (Feb. 22-23), and we’re back to wrap up the week’s wheeling and dealing.

The news can move fast at this time of year, and it’s easy to miss developments, particularly in a league that has now grown to 30 member clubs. Case in point: Mere hours after our last edition was published, Austin FC sold Sebastián Driussi , their highest-paid player and face of the team, to River Plate… and it’s already old news.

Head coach Dean Smith spoke of the “stardust” Zaha brings with his guile and flair on the ball. Can this push an already sturdy Charlotte squad over the top?

“We have good players, but in the final minutes, we needed the one that will take the ball and do something special. We had 51 points last season. He's the kind of player that's on, what he's on, will give us an extra 12 points, in my opinion, just because he will do something that will win us games all season,” Krneta told Goal.com of the Crystal Palace alum, adding that “this is probably one of the most difficult negotiations I've ever seen.

A day later another shoe dropped in North Carolina, as incumbent DP striker Karol Swiderski returned to Greece in a reported $2 million transfer to Panathinaikos, leaving The Crown with one remaining DP slot to work with if they so desire. This coming and going represents a potent shot in the arm for a CLT attack that scored the joint-fewest goals among last season’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs participants, as general manager Zoran Krneta acknowledged in welcoming Zaha.

On Wednesday Charlotte reeled in one of the biggest names of the MLS winter window to date, securing English Premier League veteran Wilfried Zaha as a Designated Player on a season-long loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

He’s got a winning pedigree, too. Bamba hoisted the 2023 African Cup of Nations trophy with Cote d’Ivoire and played a key role (alongside Canadian international Jonathan David) in LOSC Lille’s Cinderella run to the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title, the only side in the last seven years to break star-studded Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance of France’s top flight.

If the reported $2 million price tag is correct, and rumor has it the rising wage levels in his Celta contract fueled his exit, this could prove a tidy value for the Fire. Bamba’s pacey, direct attacking toolkit looks well-suited for the physicality and openness of MLS, and he arrives at age 28 with a track record of productivity – a descriptor that can also be applied to many of the wingers who’ve worked in Berhalter’s system at Columbus Crew and the US men’s national team .

Whatever ambition, exposure or buzz was gleaned from the Chicago Fire ’s recent outreach to Neymar, The Men in Red got some actual business done this week with the acquisition of winger Jonathan Bamba from Celta de Vigo as a Designated Player, the biggest move to date in Gregg Berhalter’s Windy City rebuilding project.

With less than a month remaining until their inaugural match, expansion side San Diego FC gathered reporters on Wednesday to unveil their biggest signings since Mexican star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano became the face of the club last June.

US international Luca de la Torre perched on one chair, marking a happy return to his hometown more than a decade after leaving at age 15 to join Fulham’s academy, the central midfielder’s first step in an arduous European adventure that ranged from England to the Netherlands and on to Spain. To his left sat Anders Dreyer, the Danish pocket winger chosen as the bookend to Chucky in head coach Mikey Varas’ projected 4-3-3 shape, not only as an opposite-flank complement on the right wing but a fellow DP, pried away from Belgian aristocrats Anderlecht for a price reportedly in the neighborhood of $5 million.

The Chrome-and-Azul need both to be leaders in every sense, on the pitch and off.

“We have seven players in the front line. All of them have talent, all of them have work ethic. It's going to be a tremendous competition amongst the seven of them,” said Varas.