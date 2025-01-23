Charlotte FC transfer Karol Swiderski to Panathinaikos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred forward Karol Swiderski to Super League Greece side Panathinaikos FC, the club announced Thursday.

Swiderski departs for a reported $2 million transfer fee in a move that opens up a Designated Player roster spot. Charlotte's remaining DPs are Liel Abada and offseason signing Wilfried Zaha.

The 28-year-old Poland international is Charlotte's all-time leading scorer with 32 goals in 85 games across all competitions. He was Charlotte's first-ever DP signing ahead of their inaugural 2022 MLS season, arriving from Greek side PAOK.

Swiderski posted a career-best 12g/4a in 2023 before spending the first half of 2024 on loan at Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona. He returned to Charlotte for the second half of last season, producing 6g/2a as Patrick Agyemang led the team with 10 goals.

"Karol was our club’s first Designated Player and his successes on the pitch played a big part in how we’ve established ourselves in this league over the last three seasons," said general manager Zoran Krneta. "He helped us earn back-to-back playoff appearances and always gave everything he had when wearing the Charlotte shirt.

"We thank him for his contributions to Charlotte FC and wish him and his family well in their return to Greece and throughout the rest of his career."