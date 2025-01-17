Austin FC transfer Sebastián Driussi to River Plate

The 28-year-old Argentine returns to his boyhood club for reportedly a near-$10 million fee , opening a Designated Player roster spot for the Verde & Black. Their two remaining DPs are striker Brandon Vazquez and winger Osman Bukari .

Austin's marquee player upon his July 2021 arrival from Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg, Driussi scored a club-record 51 goals in 115 all-competition appearances. He enjoyed a career year in 2022, producing 22g/7a while leading Austin to the Western Conference Final and finishing as the Landon Donovan MLS MVP runner-up.

"Sebastián leaves Austin FC having made a tremendous impact on this club during his three-and-a-half years here," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. "We wish him and his family nothing but the best as they return to Argentina. He will always be welcomed with open arms in Austin."