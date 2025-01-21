Chicago Fire acquire DP winger Jonathan Bamba from Celta de Vigo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have acquired Ivory Coast international winger Jonathan Bamba from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo, the club announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old joins through 2027 with an option for 2028. He arrives for reportedly around $2 million.
Bamba will occupy a Designated Player roster spot alongside club-record signing Hugo Cuypers. Chicago acquired the Belgian striker last winter from Gent for reportedly up to $14 million.
"We're thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the Chicago Fire. He has competed in two of Europe’s top leagues and played an instrumental role in Lille’s Ligue 1 title run," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"His experience, work rate, and ability to break down defenses will be a huge asset as we look to build a strong team for the upcoming season. Jonathan is a talented player who fits our values and philosophy, and we’re excited to welcome him to Chicago in the prime of his career."
Creative force
Bamba has 50g/53a in 338 professional appearances, highlighted by stints with boyhood club Saint-Etienne, LOSC Lille and Celta de Vigo. He featured in every match as Lille won the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title.
The French-born Bamba represented Les Bleus at the youth level before committing to Ivory Coast. He's since scored one goal in 10 appearances with the Elephants and was a member of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad.
"I’m very happy to join Chicago Fire FC at such an important moment for the club," said Bamba.
"The direction the team is heading, both on and off the field, is very exciting, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its future success. I’m ready for this new challenge and can’t wait to work with my new coaches and teammates to achieve great things together."
Bamba joins fellow winter signing Philip Zinckernagel in bolstering Chicago's attack alongside Cuypers, homegrown Brian Gutiérrez and winger Maren Haile-Selassie.
Looking to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Fire start their Berhalter era on Feb. 22 at the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
