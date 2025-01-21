Chicago Fire acquire DP winger Jonathan Bamba from Celta de Vigo

"His experience, work rate, and ability to break down defenses will be a huge asset as we look to build a strong team for the upcoming season. Jonathan is a talented player who fits our values and philosophy, and we’re excited to welcome him to Chicago in the prime of his career."

"We're thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the Chicago Fire. He has competed in two of Europe’s top leagues and played an instrumental role in Lille’s Ligue 1 title run," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Bamba will occupy a Designated Player roster spot alongside club-record signing Hugo Cuypers . Chicago acquired the Belgian striker last winter from Gent for reportedly up to $14 million.

The 28-year-old joins through 2027 with an option for 2028. He arrives for reportedly around $2 million.

Creative force

Bamba has 50g/53a in 338 professional appearances, highlighted by stints with boyhood club Saint-Etienne, LOSC Lille and Celta de Vigo. He featured in every match as Lille won the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title.

The French-born Bamba represented Les Bleus at the youth level before committing to Ivory Coast. He's since scored one goal in 10 appearances with the Elephants and was a member of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad.

"I’m very happy to join Chicago Fire FC at such an important moment for the club," said Bamba.