Charlotte FC sign Wilfried Zaha on loan from Galatasaray

Zaha is loaned through January 2026, with an option to extend the loan through June 2026, and will occupy a Designated Player roster slot. Charlotte's other two DPs are forwards Liel Abada and Karol Swiderski.

The 32-year-old has 100g/59a in 524 professional matches and was recently on loan with Lyon in France's Ligue 1. He's a club legend for boyhood side Crystal Palace, scoring 90 goals in 458 appearances for the English Premier League team.

Internationally, Zaha represented England before switching allegiance to Ivory Coast. He's scored five goals in 33 appearances with the Elephants, representing his birth nation at the 2017, 2019 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Wilfried is a world-class talent who has proven himself at the highest level of the sport as an elite goal scorer and chance creator. His performances in the Premier League and on the international level speak for themselves and we are confident that Wilfred can make an immediate impact in Major League Soccer," said general manager Zoran Krneta.