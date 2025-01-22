Charlotte FC sign Wilfried Zaha on loan from Galatasaray

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have acquired Ivory Coast international forward Wilfried Zaha on loan from Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Galatasaray, the club announced Wednesday.
Zaha is loaned through January 2026, with an option to extend the loan through June 2026, and will occupy a Designated Player roster slot. Charlotte's other two DPs are forwards Liel Abada and Karol Swiderski.
The 32-year-old has 100g/59a in 524 professional matches and was recently on loan with Lyon in France's Ligue 1. He's a club legend for boyhood side Crystal Palace, scoring 90 goals in 458 appearances for the English Premier League team.
Internationally, Zaha represented England before switching allegiance to Ivory Coast. He's scored five goals in 33 appearances with the Elephants, representing his birth nation at the 2017, 2019 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
"Wilfried is a world-class talent who has proven himself at the highest level of the sport as an elite goal scorer and chance creator. His performances in the Premier League and on the international level speak for themselves and we are confident that Wilfred can make an immediate impact in Major League Soccer," said general manager Zoran Krneta.
"He provides valuable versatility in the attacking areas of the pitch and adds that little bit of magic to our front line that can help us win more games. We are delighted to add a player of Wilfried’s pedigree and experience to our squad, and we’re excited to welcome him to Charlotte."
Marquee signing
Zaha gives Charlotte a high-profile attacker after they scored 46 goals last season, tied for the fewest of any side that qualified for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Zaha is Charlotte's third winter signing, following midfielders Eryk Williamson (trade from Portland Timbers) and Pep Biel (loan from Olympiacos).
Charlotte's second season under head coach Dean Smith begins on Feb. 22 at Seattle Sounders FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
