San Diego are for real, Zack Steffen is back: 5 MLS takeaways

We’ve all watched a lot of soccer over the past six weeks. We’ve all seen some stuff – back-passes in Matchday 1, counterattacks on Matchday 2, some outrageous performances in goal on Matchday 6, etc.

Let’s drop a few markers and try to make sense of it here.

In fact, last year saw a strong correlation between possession and points per game after that relationship had been totally decoupled in the first part of this decade.

It feels shocking, given that three of the four teams that won major titles last year ( LA Galaxy - MLS Cup; Inter Miami - Supporters’ Shield; Columbus Crew - Leagues Cup) were possession-heavy sides, and three of the four sides that won titles in 2023 (Crew - MLS Cup; Miami - Leagues Cup; Houston Dynamo - US Open Cup) were ball-dominant.

I was on the Nos Audietis podcast with Jeremiah Oshan on Monday evening, discussing the state of the Western Conference. He made the point that if you look at the current league possession rankings, you don’t find a critical mass of teams in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spots until you get towards the bottom. The bottom eight teams are actually all above the red line through six matchdays.

An rSp of .286 is the same level of correlation we saw at the end of last decade, and in line with what we tend to see in top European leagues.

Did the MLS meta change over the course of one winter? Is this now a pure counterattacking league where you’d be a fool to want the ball?

Literally a negative correlation! The Galaxy and Dynamo falling off a cliff hasn’t helped, while Minnesota and Austin have been happily giving up the ball and crushing teams on the break and set pieces.

What I’m saying is this happens every single season. It’s just really, really hard to have a lot of the ball and create with it – and to not screw up and gift chances to your opponent – while you’re knocking the rust off and building chemistry over the first two months of the season. Teams tend to start humming by mid-April or so, and I’d expect the possession/ppg correlation to return to something close to what it was last year.

I actually picked the Whitecaps to narrowly miss the playoffs this year, expecting them to take a step backwards after losing a DP and replacing their coach. Their big signings were two guys (Jayden Nelson and Emmanuel Sabbi) who hadn’t done much in their previous MLS minutes, and while I liked their core, they just seemed too thin. One injury and it all comes crashing down, right?

Well, Nelson’s been awesome. That core has grown to include not just him, but Sebastian Berhalter (who’s among the league leaders in expected assists and sends in one of the best corner kicks in the league), Pedro Vite (really superb progressive passing numbers this year), Mathías Laborda and – I think – J.C. Ngando.

Meanwhile, Ali Ahmed seems to be taking the step forward in 2025 that we were all hoping for from him in 2024, while kids like Tate Johnson, Liam MacKenzie and Jeevan Badwal are getting looks.

They’ve also endured the one injury they most feared, as their No. 10, Ryan Gauld, has missed the past few weeks. They haven’t been as good without him – you wouldn’t expect them to be – but they haven’t cratered, either.

All of this has happened within the context of new head coach Jesper Sørensen completely overhauling the game model. They play more like Wilfried Nancy’s Crew, or the 2023 & 2024 Dynamo, than they do like the previous iteration of Vanni Sartini's Whitecaps. They’re using the ball relentlessly through central midfield in order to open up chances in the final third, and it just… keeps… working.