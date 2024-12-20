Atlanta United acquire Mateusz Klich from DC United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- ATL receive: Mateusz Klich
- DC receive: 2025 SuperDraft pick, Up to $50k GAM
Atlanta United have acquired midfielder Mateusz Klich from D.C. United, the clubs announced Friday.
In return for Klich, D.C. receive Atlanta's first-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft (No. 23 overall) and up to $50,000 in 2026 conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) if Atlanta re-sign Klich.
D.C. retain a percentage of Klich's salary charge and his Designated Player roster spot. The 34-year-old Polish international won't be a DP for Atlanta.
"Mateusz is a central midfielder with proven quality both in this league and at the highest levels in Europe," said Chris Henderson, Atlanta's chief soccer officer and sporting director.
"He’s had two quality seasons in MLS since joining the league in 2023. He’s a good chance creator, while also being able to dictate the tempo of a game from the middle of the pitch. We believe his qualities and leadership will be a good addition to our midfield."
Klich joined D.C. in January 2023 from English side Leeds United, where he played in nearly 200 matches and helped them secure promotion back to the Premier League. He's also played extensively in the Eredivisie for PEC Zwolle, FC Twente and FC Utrecht.
While at D.C., Klich contributed 6g/22a in 63 matches. He joined the Black-and-Red under former manager Wayne Rooney.
"Mateusz has been an outstanding player for the club over the past two seasons and we want to thank him for the commitment he has shown," said Ally Mackay, D.C.'s general manager and chief soccer officer.
"We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career."
In Atlanta, Klich adds experience alongside midfielders Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba and Ajani Fortune.
Last year, the Five Stripes finished ninth in the Eastern Conference before beating Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Shortly after appointing Henderson, they named MLS Cup 2021 champion and former New York City FC manager Ronny Deila as head coach.
D.C. are entering their second season under head coach Troy Lesesne. In 2024, they missed the postseason on a tiebreaker after finishing 10th in the East.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant