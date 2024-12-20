Atlanta United acquire Mateusz Klich from DC United

In return for Klich, D.C. receive Atlanta's first-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft (No. 23 overall) and up to $50,000 in 2026 conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) if Atlanta re-sign Klich.

D.C. retain a percentage of Klich's salary charge and his Designated Player roster spot. The 34-year-old Polish international won't be a DP for Atlanta.

"Mateusz is a central midfielder with proven quality both in this league and at the highest levels in Europe," said Chris Henderson, Atlanta's chief soccer officer and sporting director.