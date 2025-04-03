Inter Miami: Who poses the biggest threat in 2025?

Six matchdays into the 2025 season, Inter Miami CF remain the team to beat in Major League Soccer.
Last year's record-breaking Supporters' Shield winners once again pace the overall league standings heading into their Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash vs. Toronto FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
However, according to the This is MLS crew, a handful of clubs could potentially displace Miami atop the MLS leaderboard at season's end.
One of MLS's two remaining undefeated teams alongside the Herons, Columbus look every bit the contender they have in recent seasons under head coach Wilfried Nancy – even after losing star forward Cucho Hernández during the offseason.
Once the 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024 champions fill the Cucho-sized hole in their attack, more silverware could be in store.
"They are missing that elite, top-level, MVP-type guy in their team. But they can go get that player," said Andrew Wiebe.
"If the Crew can go get that player while they’re still stacking results under Wilfried Nancy, while they still have the same identity they did before, this is a team that by the end of the season can reach the level Inter Miami is at."
With the Primary Transfer Window set to close on April 23, Taylor Twellman expects Columbus to make a big splash come the summer.
"My money’s on Wilfried Nancy to weather the storm until they spend $15 million on a No. 9 this summer," Twellman said.
The league's biggest spenders over the past two transfer windows (north of $40 million), Atlanta United automatically enter any conversation regarding elite MLS clubs.
Early returns on record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath (5g/1a) and returning club legend Miguel Almirón (1g/2a) have been positive, although results have been mixed for the Five Stripes – most notably in their Matchday 4 home loss to Miami.
"Their potential in terms of what their ceiling is, it’s incredibly high because of the three DPs that they have," said Maurice Edu.
"For whatever reason, they seem to play Miami well. You look back at the game where they lost 2-1 on a late goal from Fafà Picault, if they take their chances earlier in that game, they probably come out winning that game."
However, last weekend's wild 4-3 comeback home win over New York City FC could mark a turning point for Ronny Deila's side.
"Magical and crazy things happen at the Benz," Edu said. "If they can make that place a fortress yet again, they have the top-end talent to go and win you games. But they have to sure things up defensively."
LAFC showed they can go blow-for-blow with Miami by shutting down Lionel Messi & Co. in Wednesday's 1-0 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal Leg 1 win.
And with an ambitious co-president and general manager in John Thorrington, the Black & Gold's already-impressive roster could get even more stacked in the months ahead.
"The summer transfer window is when LAFC do some really good business," said Edu. "They don’t have as much flexibility at the moment, but I still anticipate John Thorrington finding some creative ways to strengthen this team, to assess what this team is doing at the moment."
For Twellman, the big-market appeal of Los Angeles could lure more top names to a squad that already boasts the likes of Denis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.
"There’s a rumor floating around, and a strong one, that Thomas Müller with the Bayern and LAFC relationship," Twellman said.
"Does he change that? This is a World Cup-winning player."
While marquee offseason acquisitions Kévin Denkey (3g/0a) and Evander (4g/1a) look the part, FC Cincinnati have been far from their best so far this season.
However, Twellman believes the Orange & Blue's record belies the potential of a team missing a vital piece: 2023 MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga.
"The only team I’d throw into this because of where they were last year is FC Cincinnati with Matt Miazga," Twellman said. "They don’t look anything of the sort without Matt Miazga, but that was the best defensive team in Major League Soccer last year until he got hurt.
"Evander’s got four goals, Denkey’s got three goals… I just feel if Miazga comes back, there’s something to be said."