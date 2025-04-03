Inter Miami: Who poses the biggest threat in 2025?

Six matchdays into the 2025 season, Inter Miami CF remain the team to beat in Major League Soccer.

However, according to the This is MLS crew, a handful of clubs could potentially displace Miami atop the MLS leaderboard at season's end.

Last year's record-breaking Supporters' Shield winners once again pace the overall league standings heading into their Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash vs. Toronto FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

"My money’s on Wilfried Nancy to weather the storm until they spend $15 million on a No. 9 this summer," Twellman said.

With the Primary Transfer Window set to close on April 23, Taylor Twellman expects Columbus to make a big splash come the summer.

"If the Crew can go get that player while they’re still stacking results under Wilfried Nancy, while they still have the same identity they did before, this is a team that by the end of the season can reach the level Inter Miami is at."

"They are missing that elite, top-level, MVP-type guy in their team. But they can go get that player," said Andrew Wiebe.

Once the 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024 champions fill the Cucho-sized hole in their attack, more silverware could be in store.

One of MLS's two remaining undefeated teams alongside the Herons, Columbus look every bit the contender they have in recent seasons under head coach Wilfried Nancy – even after losing star forward Cucho Hernández during the offseason.

The league's biggest spenders over the past two transfer windows (north of $40 million), Atlanta United automatically enter any conversation regarding elite MLS clubs.

Early returns on record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath (5g/1a) and returning club legend Miguel Almirón (1g/2a) have been positive, although results have been mixed for the Five Stripes – most notably in their Matchday 4 home loss to Miami.

"Their potential in terms of what their ceiling is, it’s incredibly high because of the three DPs that they have," said Maurice Edu.

"For whatever reason, they seem to play Miami well. You look back at the game where they lost 2-1 on a late goal from Fafà Picault, if they take their chances earlier in that game, they probably come out winning that game."

However, last weekend's wild 4-3 comeback home win over New York City FC could mark a turning point for Ronny Deila's side.