Chicago Fire acquire Philip Zinckernagel from Club Brugge

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have acquired winger Philip Zinckernagel from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge, the club announced Monday.
The 30-year-old Denmark native has signed a four-year deal through 2028.
"We wanted to bring in a high-impact player for one of our TAM positions, and Philip fits that profile perfectly," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"He’s a technical and versatile player who can create chances for himself and his teammates, while also showing a commitment to defending. With experience playing in multiple countries and elite European competitions, Philip will bring a winning mentality and leadership to our squad for the upcoming season and beyond."
Vast experience
Zinckernagel joins Chicago with 83g/80a in 403 professional appearances since debuting in 2013 with Danish side HB Köge. He's won two league titles with Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt and was named the 2020 Eliteserien Player of the Year.
The well-traveled attacker has also featured for English sides Watford and Nottingham Forest, as well as Belgium's Standard Liège and Greece's Olympiacos.
Zinckernagel arrives with extensive UEFA experience, playing nearly 30 games across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.
“I'm very excited to join the Chicago Fire and experience a new league," said Zinckernagel. “The club's ambition and vision for the future are very motivating, and I'm eager to help the team achieve its goals.
"I look forward to working with the coaching staff and my new teammates to build something special together."
New start
As Chicago's squad refresh unfolds, Zinckernagel joins striker Hugo Cuypers, homegrown Brian Gutiérrez and winger Maren Haile-Selassie in the attack. They have two open Designated Player spots and U22 Initiative flexibility.
Chicago's 2025 campaign, their first under Berhalter, begins on Feb. 22 at the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The Fire last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017.
