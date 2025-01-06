Chicago Fire acquire Philip Zinckernagel from Club Brugge

"He’s a technical and versatile player who can create chances for himself and his teammates, while also showing a commitment to defending. With experience playing in multiple countries and elite European competitions, Philip will bring a winning mentality and leadership to our squad for the upcoming season and beyond."

"We wanted to bring in a high-impact player for one of our TAM positions, and Philip fits that profile perfectly," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Vast experience

Zinckernagel joins Chicago with 83g/80a in 403 professional appearances since debuting in 2013 with Danish side HB Köge. He's won two league titles with Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt and was named the 2020 Eliteserien Player of the Year.

The well-traveled attacker has also featured for English sides Watford and Nottingham Forest, as well as Belgium's Standard Liège and Greece's Olympiacos.

Zinckernagel arrives with extensive UEFA experience, playing nearly 30 games across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

“I'm very excited to join the Chicago Fire and experience a new league," said Zinckernagel. “The club's ambition and vision for the future are very motivating, and I'm eager to help the team achieve its goals.