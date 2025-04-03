Toronto FC sign Swiss midfielder Maxime Dominguez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have acquired midfielder Maxime Dominguez on loan from Brazilian Série A club Vasco da Gama, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old former Swiss youth international's deal lasts through the 2025 season with a purchase option.

Dominguez has made 244 first-team appearances during his well-traveled career, tallying 32 goals and 35 assists. Before joining Vasco da Gama, he completed stints in Portugal, Poland and his native Switzerland.

"We are excited to welcome Maxime to Toronto," said general manager Jason Hernandez. "Maxime will provide us with a boost in our midfield given his technical ability, work rate, and eye for delivering a pass that unlocks the opposition.

"We are happy to add a player of his calibre to our roster and look forward to his quick integration into our group."