Matchday 7: What to watch for in this weekend's must-watch matches

We’re set for another hectic weekend of MLS action, with a jam-packed Saturday – 10 straight hours of games, give or take – followed by an intriguing tripleheader on Sunday, capped by Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire’s first visit of the season to Chase Stadium, home of Inter Miami CF.
Can last-place Toronto FC ding Lionel Messi and the league-leading Herons? Will a rising contender from down South stake their claim in the Eastern Conference race? And who will write their name in the history books when the league’s birth is commemorated out by the Bay?
Welcome to Matchday 7.
- WHEN: Saturday, 2:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Charlotte and Nashville are neck and neck heading into their clash at Bank of America Stadium, an afternoon kickoff that raises the curtain on this weekend’s slate: tied for fifth in the East, level on points and goal differential, and with identical 3W-2L-1D records.
The odds favor Charlotte, though, due in no small part to their impressive 3W-0L-0D record at Bank of America Stadium, where they’re 28W-12L-14D all-time in regular-season games, roared onward by their large, spirited crowds. Head coach Dean Smith built his side around a stingy back line anchored by a solid center-back corps and reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina, and that vision has been clearest at home, where they’ve conceded just one goal across wins over Atlanta, Cincinnati and San Jose.
That said, new-look Nashville may have the tools to discomfit them. Frustrated and scoreless in the season’s first two weeks, NSH started to click in a three-game run of multiple-goal wins as coach B.J. Callaghan’s tactical concepts took root. They really should’ve beaten or at least drawn FC Cincy last week, having eaten a tough penalty-kick decision in their own area while Hany Mukhtar wasted (another) PK opportunity at the other end, and have climbed to seventh in MLS in the expected goals category, a noteworthy signpost of their attack’s rebirth after sustained stagnation in the recent past.
Newcomers have been key: youngster Ahmed Qasem has been a creative force, Edvard Tagseth is a do-it-all revelation in central midfield and veteran fullback Andy Najar is a live wire in both directions along the right flank. Meanwhile, Charlotte still waiting to see the best of showcase winter signing Wilfried Zaha, who’s thus far posted a modest one goal, zero assists and four key passes in his first 450 minutes in MLS.
In the meantime, Spanish playmaker Pep Biel has stepped up to the tune of 2g/4a and will likely draw close attention from Tagseth, his engine-room partner Patrick Yazbek and the central defense duo of Walker Zimmerman and Jack Maher.
- WHEN: Sunday, 5 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
It’s a special occasion out in Northern California as two MLS originals reunite to celebrate MLS’s 30th anniversary season by reprising the league’s inaugural match, the then-San Jose Clash’s 1-0 win over D.C. way back on April 6, 1996.
Many readers might not remember those bygone days – a large chunk of both these teams’ rosters weren’t even born yet – so this marks a great opportunity to learn about the humble roots of a league born out of the 1994 World Cup and widely pegged for failure like so many of its predecessors in North America. More immediately, it’s a duel between two squads riding winless skids, in need of the positive results that build belief in their respective projects.
We could offer no greater tribute to Quakes coach Bruce Arena than to simply observe that MLS’s first-ever game was also his first in charge at the professional level: He led D.C. United in their early years, winning two MLS Cups and setting the standard for others to aspire to over the ensuing three decades.
Now 73, Arena is overseeing a major rebuild in San Jose, who finished dead-last in the overall table last season yet have already picked up two wins in the first six weeks. He’s brought in a raft of familiar faces from his previous gig in New England, where he led the Revs to the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, and acquired veteran strikers Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez to spearhead the attack.
Thus far his Quakes have been fun but flawed, which could also be applied to Troy Lesesne’s United. The Black-and-Red like to press high and push the tempo, boasting a constant threat in towering target man Christian Benteke, last year’s MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner and the scorer of 4g/1a already this campaign. But they’ve also been susceptible to swift transitions in the other direction and are dealing with the steep learning curve being navigated by young goalkeeper Kim Joon-Hong, a South Korea international and U22 Initiative signing still finding his feet in MLS.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Messi & Friends try to sustain their super start to the season under the Sunday Night Soccer spotlight, hosting a struggling Toronto side still searching for their first victory of 2025. Sounds like an easy W for the Herons, right?
Here’s where anyone with knowledge of MLS’s well-established penchant for unpredictability might chime in with an “Are You Sure About That?” meme GIF. Miami, who are already leading the Shield race with a game in hand on their closest pursuers, are currently juggling both league and Concacaf Champions Cup play. Having lost 1-0 in the first leg of their CCC quarterfinal series vs. LAFC in Los Angeles on Wednesday, they’ll need a win – preferably by multiple goals – over the Black & Gold on home turf in next week’s second leg in order to advance. So coach Javier Mascherano has every reason to be cautious with his decisions about lineups and minutes at the weekend, which may open the door for TFC just a bit.
The excellent Matt Doyle has the full, in-depth preview you need to read for this game, which despite the Reds’ rough record, packs ample star power on both sides, thanks to Toronto’s talented Italian duo of Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne. As harsh as both the early schedule and standings have been for TFC, this remains a first vs. worst matchup and thus a stiff challenge for Robin Fraser and his men.
But if Insigne was ever to shake off his woes and reconnect with something approaching his best self, it would be for a faceoff with the GOAT, surely? Let’s hope so.