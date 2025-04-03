Matchday 7: What to watch for in this weekend's must-watch matches

We’re set for another hectic weekend of MLS action, with a jam-packed Saturday – 10 straight hours of games, give or take – followed by an intriguing tripleheader on Sunday, capped by Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire’s first visit of the season to Chase Stadium, home of Inter Miami CF .

Can last-place Toronto FC ding Lionel Messi and the league-leading Herons? Will a rising contender from down South stake their claim in the Eastern Conference race? And who will write their name in the history books when the league’s birth is commemorated out by the Bay?

In the meantime, Spanish playmaker Pep Biel has stepped up to the tune of 2g/4a and will likely draw close attention from Tagseth, his engine-room partner Patrick Yazbek and the central defense duo of Walker Zimmerman and Jack Maher .

Newcomers have been key: youngster Ahmed Qasem has been a creative force, Edvard Tagseth is a do-it-all revelation in central midfield and veteran fullback Andy Najar is a live wire in both directions along the right flank. Meanwhile, Charlotte still waiting to see the best of showcase winter signing Wilfried Zaha , who’s thus far posted a modest one goal, zero assists and four key passes in his first 450 minutes in MLS.

That said, new-look Nashville may have the tools to discomfit them. Frustrated and scoreless in the season’s first two weeks, NSH started to click in a three-game run of multiple-goal wins as coach B.J. Callaghan’s tactical concepts took root. They really should’ve beaten or at least drawn FC Cincy last week, having eaten a tough penalty-kick decision in their own area while Hany Mukhtar wasted (another) PK opportunity at the other end, and have climbed to seventh in MLS in the expected goals category, a noteworthy signpost of their attack’s rebirth after sustained stagnation in the recent past.

The odds favor Charlotte, though, due in no small part to their impressive 3W-0L-0D record at Bank of America Stadium, where they’re 28W-12L-14D all-time in regular-season games, roared onward by their large, spirited crowds. Head coach Dean Smith built his side around a stingy back line anchored by a solid center-back corps and reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina , and that vision has been clearest at home, where they’ve conceded just one goal across wins over Atlanta, Cincinnati and San Jose .

Charlotte and Nashville are neck and neck heading into their clash at Bank of America Stadium, an afternoon kickoff that raises the curtain on this weekend’s slate: tied for fifth in the East, level on points and goal differential, and with identical 3W-2L-1D records.

It’s a special occasion out in Northern California as two MLS originals reunite to celebrate MLS’s 30th anniversary season by reprising the league’s inaugural match, the then-San Jose Clash’s 1-0 win over D.C. way back on April 6, 1996.

Many readers might not remember those bygone days – a large chunk of both these teams’ rosters weren’t even born yet – so this marks a great opportunity to learn about the humble roots of a league born out of the 1994 World Cup and widely pegged for failure like so many of its predecessors in North America. More immediately, it’s a duel between two squads riding winless skids, in need of the positive results that build belief in their respective projects.

We could offer no greater tribute to Quakes coach Bruce Arena than to simply observe that MLS’s first-ever game was also his first in charge at the professional level: He led D.C. United in their early years, winning two MLS Cups and setting the standard for others to aspire to over the ensuing three decades.

Now 73, Arena is overseeing a major rebuild in San Jose, who finished dead-last in the overall table last season yet have already picked up two wins in the first six weeks. He’s brought in a raft of familiar faces from his previous gig in New England, where he led the Revs to the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, and acquired veteran strikers Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez to spearhead the attack.