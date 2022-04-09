MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required)
Get every pick correct to score $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round pockets a cool $100!
Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.
Match #1: Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, April 9 at 1:00 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CHI win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Orlando City have lost consecutive matches for the first time since May-July 2019.
- Chicago kept their fourth clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw with FC Dallas last week. The Fire’s one goal allowed through five games ties the MLS record becoming just the fourth team to do.
- All-time matchups: Chicago Fire lead 7W - 4L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City +105, Draw +225, Chicago +250
Match #2: Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, April 9 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- MIA win (40 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NE win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Miami have just one point from their first five games in 2022
- The Revolution have lost three straight matches in a single season for the first time under Bruce Arena
- Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami +190, Draw +250, New England Revolution +125
Match #3: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
Match #4: Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada
WHO WILL WIN?
- SKC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Sporting KC have lost four of their first six games of a season for the first time since 2011
- Nashville ended a two-match losing streak with a 1-0 win at Columbus on Saturday
- All-time matchups: Sporting KC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting KC +140, Draw +210, Nashville SC +200
Match #5: Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United
Sunday, April 10 at 1:30 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- CLT win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATL win (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Atlanta United’s 1-0 victory over Charlotte last month ended a five-match winless streak for Atlanta United against expansion sides
- Charlotte have averaged a league-low 14 touches in the opponent’s 18-yard box per match this season
- All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Charlotte FC +175, Draw +225, Atlanta United +150
Match #6: Austin FC vs. Minnesota United
Sunday, April 10 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIN win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- Following their 2-2 draw with San Jose on Saturday, Austin are up to 13 goals scored in 2022
- Minnesota United’s unbeaten start to the season ended with a 2-1 home loss to Seattle on Saturday
- Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi has six goal contributions this season (4 goals, 2 assists) tied for the league lead in 2022
- All-time matchups: Minnesota United lead 2W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC -105, Draw +260, Minnesota United +250