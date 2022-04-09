Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 6

By Schuyler Redpath

Match #1: Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Saturday, April 9 at 1:00 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ORL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CHI win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Orlando City have lost consecutive matches for the first time since May-July 2019. 
  • Chicago kept their fourth clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw with FC Dallas last week. The Fire’s one goal allowed through five games ties the MLS record becoming just the fourth team to do.
  • All-time matchups: Chicago Fire lead 7W - 4L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City  +105, Draw +225, Chicago +250

Match #2: Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution

Saturday, April 9 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • MIA win (40 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NE win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Miami have just one point from their first five games in 2022
  • The Revolution have lost three straight matches in a single season for the first time under Bruce Arena
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami +190, Draw +250, New England Revolution +125

Match #3: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The Galaxy have never lost at home against LAFC (W4 D2)
  • LAFC have 13 points through five matches, equaling the best start in club history
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 5W - 3L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy +150, Draw +260, LAFC +150

Match #4: Sporting Kansas City vs. Nashville SC

Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SKC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NSH win (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Sporting KC have lost four of their first six games of a season for the first time since 2011
  • Nashville ended a two-match losing streak with a 1-0 win at Columbus on Saturday
  • All-time matchups: Sporting KC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting KC +140, Draw +210, Nashville SC +200

Match #5: Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United

Sunday, April 10 at 1:30 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CLT win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATL win (30 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Atlanta United’s 1-0 victory over Charlotte last month ended a five-match winless streak for Atlanta United against expansion sides
  • Charlotte have averaged a league-low 14 touches in the opponent’s 18-yard box per match this season
  • All-time matchups: Atlanta United  lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Charlotte FC +175, Draw +225, Atlanta United +150

Match #6: Austin FC vs. Minnesota United

Sunday, April 10 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATX win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIN win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • Following their 2-2 draw with San Jose on Saturday, Austin are up to 13 goals scored in 2022
  • Minnesota United’s unbeaten start to the season ended with a 2-1 home loss to Seattle on Saturday
  • Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi has six goal contributions this season (4 goals, 2 assists) tied for the league lead in 2022
  • All-time matchups: Minnesota United lead 2W - 1L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC -105, Draw +260, Minnesota United +250

