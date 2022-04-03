Recap: Columbus Crew 0, Nashville SC 1

Alex Muyl headed in Taylor Washington 's cross for his first goal of the season to lift Nashville SC to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening.

Muyl's open header — thanks to a slip from Columbus left back Pedro Santos — lifted Nashville to a second victory five matches into their eight-game, season-opening road trip before they open GEODIS Park on May 1.

The win was also the visitors' first over the Crew in club history. It came on a night defender Walker Zimmerman and holding midfielder Anibal Godoy were both limited to the role of late substitutes after busy international windows.

Columbus suffered their first defeat of the season, their first home loss in four matches dating back to last year and their first failure to score at home in 13 games, since a scoreless draw against the same Nashville side last season.