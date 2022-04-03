Recap: Columbus Crew 0, Nashville SC 1

Alex Muyl headed in Taylor Washington's cross for his first goal of the season to lift Nashville SC to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening.
Muyl's open header — thanks to a slip from Columbus left back Pedro Santos — lifted Nashville to a second victory five matches into their eight-game, season-opening road trip before they open GEODIS Park on May 1.
The win was also the visitors' first over the Crew in club history. It came on a night defender Walker Zimmerman and holding midfielder Anibal Godoy were both limited to the role of late substitutes after busy international windows.
Columbus suffered their first defeat of the season, their first home loss in four matches dating back to last year and their first failure to score at home in 13 games, since a scoreless draw against the same Nashville side last season.
The Crew outshot Nashville 19-6, but put only four of those efforts on target on a night the visitors had arguably the three most dangerous looking chances.
Goals
- 28' — NSH — Alex Muyl | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: While Columbus grew frustrated with Nashville's familiar defensive posture, the game might've been more comfortable for the visitors if not for a pair of near misses shortly after Muyl put them in front. Eloy Room came off his line to smother CJ Sapong's breakaway in the 32nd minute. A minute later, Hany Mukhtar's finish past Room somehow didn't cross the goal line despite smacking the inside of the far right post.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Muyl has 17 career MLS goals, and he won't have a more open header than on his most recent. To his credit, he used that freedom to place it in the absolute perfect position where Room could only watch it carom off the inside of the far post and in.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar is still in search of his first goal of the season after he was a genuine MLS Golden Boot contender a year ago. But he deserved a goal for his composed finish past Room. And even without that, he was everything needed out of a No. 10 on the road in a game defending for your life. He completed 83% of his passes, led the team with two key passes, and despite his advanced position, won nearly half of his team high-tying 18 duels.
Next Up
- CLB: Saturday, April 9 at Philadelphia Union | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
- NSH: Saturday, April 9 at Sporting Kansas City | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)