2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 6 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

The FIFA international window is in the rearview mirror and another big MLS Fantasy weekend is upon us. A 12-game slate kicks off on Saturday with Orlando City SC hosting the Chicago Fire FC (1 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter), with several high-profile matchups worth targeting. Let’s take a deeper dive and look at the top plays at values at each position.

Teams on a BYE: CIN, DC, NYC, SEA

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake posted his third straight clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC in Week 5. He’ll look to run it to four-in-a-row when the Philadelphia Union hosts a Columbus Crew side that were shut out by Nashville SC in their last outing and have just one goal in their last two matches (6 pm ET | ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. CLB
$9.2
2. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. CHI
$8.3
3. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. MTL
$7.1
4. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. NSH
$6.8
5. Zac MacMath
RSL
vs. TOR
$7.2
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
vs. ATL
$5.9
2. Maarten Paes
DAL
vs. COL
$6.3
3. Brad Knighton
NE
at MIA
$5.2

Defenders

Kai Wagner ranks third among all players with 44 points through the first five rounds of the MLS Fantasy season. He’s averaged over 10 points per game over his last three appearances and continues to shine as a defender capable of producing points on both sides of the ball.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CLB
$9.7
2. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. CLB
$8.4
3. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at CLT
$7.1
4. Tristan Blackmon
VAN
vs. POR
$7.8
5. Tom Edwards
RBNY
vs. MTL
$6.5
6. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. CLB
$9.2
7. Joao Moutinho
ORL
vs. CHI
$8.3
8. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin
SKC
vs. NSH
$7.9
9. Matt Hedges
DAL
vs. COL
$8.5
10. Julio Cascante
ATX
vs. MIN
$8.0
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nathan Harriel
PHI
vs. CLB
$6.1
2. Rodrigo Schlegel
ORL
vs. CHI
$4.4
3. Guzman Corujo
CLT
vs. ATL
$5.2

Midfielders

Carles Gil was kept at bay by a stingy New York Red Bulls unit last round, logging just four points in Week 5. That should be little reason to hesitate to roster him on the road against an Inter Miami defense that has shipped three goals in consecutive matches and 13 goals across their last four (3 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at MIA
$12.2
2. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CLB
$9.3
3. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. MIN
$10.4
4. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. MTL
$10.6
5. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at PHI
$11.5
6. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. TOR
$8.2
7. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
vs. CHI
$9.1
8. Sebastian Lletget
NE
at MIA
$7.8
9. Johnny Russell
TOR
vs. NSH
$8.7
10. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at SKC
$10.2
11. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at ATX
$8.9
12. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
at LA
$7.4
13. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at RBNY
$9.2
14. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
at RSL
$10.0
15. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at RSL
$9.9
16. Jan Gregus
SJ
at HOU
$9.4
17. Yimmi Chara
POR
at VAN
$10.6
18. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
at CLT
$8.0
19. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. POR
$8.0
20. Rayan Raveloson
LA
vs. LAFC
$8.5
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ben Bender
CLT
vs. ATL
$6.3
2. Kellyn Acosta
LAFC
at LA
$6.3
3. Tommy McNamara
NE
at MIA
$5.8

Forwards

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez comes into the El Trafico rivalry hot, netting a brace in Week 5 to put him just one goal back in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. LAFC’s Carlos Vela is level with the Galaxy striker on four goals, and both star forwards figure to see multiple opportunities in Saturday’s heavyweight clash in California (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Chicharito
LA
vs. LAFC
$9.8
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. LA
$10.6
3. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
at COL
$8.9
4. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. NE
$9.6
5. Karol Swiderski
CLT
vs. ATL
$9.3
6. Raheem Edwards
LA
vs. LAFC
$8.3
7. Darwin Quintero
HOU
vs. SJ
$8.1
8. Brian Rodriguez
LAFC
at LA
$8.3
9. Julian Carranza
PHI
vs. CLB
$7.6
10. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs. MTL
$8.8
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Fafa Picault
HOU
vs. SJ
$7.1
2. Cade Cowell
SJ
at HOU
$6.1
3. Tate Schmitt
RSL
vs. TOR
$6.1
Captains
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at MIA
$12.2
2. Chicharito
LA
vs. LAFC
$9.8
3. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at LA
$10.6

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Week 5 winner Austin Brown, manager of ShotStopper, for scoring 136 points to top the weekly leaderboard. Austin rolled out a DGW heavy side captained by Luciano Acosta (24 points) to collect a $150 MLS store gift card.

MLS Fantasy MOTW5

Fantasy Soccer Advice

