2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 6 Positional Rankings

The FIFA international window is in the rearview mirror and another big MLS Fantasy weekend is upon us. A 12-game slate kicks off on Saturday with Orlando City SC hosting the Chicago Fire FC (1 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter), with several high-profile matchups worth targeting. Let’s take a deeper dive and look at the top plays at values at each position.
Teams on a BYE: CIN, DC, NYC, SEA
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 6 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake posted his third straight clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC in Week 5. He’ll look to run it to four-in-a-row when the Philadelphia Union hosts a Columbus Crew side that were shut out by Nashville SC in their last outing and have just one goal in their last two matches (6 pm ET | ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.2
|
2. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.3
|
3. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. MTL
|
$7.1
|
4. Tim Melia
|
SKC
|
vs. NSH
|
$6.8
|
5. Zac MacMath
|
RSL
|
vs. TOR
|
$7.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kristijan Kahlina
|
CLT
|
vs. ATL
|
$5.9
|
2. Maarten Paes
|
DAL
|
vs. COL
|
$6.3
|
3. Brad Knighton
|
NE
|
at MIA
|
$5.2
Defenders
Kai Wagner ranks third among all players with 44 points through the first five rounds of the MLS Fantasy season. He’s averaged over 10 points per game over his last three appearances and continues to shine as a defender capable of producing points on both sides of the ball.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.7
|
2. Jack Elliott
|
PHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.4
|
3. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
at CLT
|
$7.1
|
4. Tristan Blackmon
|
VAN
|
vs. POR
|
$7.8
|
5. Tom Edwards
|
RBNY
|
vs. MTL
|
$6.5
|
6. Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.2
|
7. Joao Moutinho
|
ORL
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.3
|
8. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin
|
SKC
|
vs. NSH
|
$7.9
|
9. Matt Hedges
|
DAL
|
vs. COL
|
$8.5
|
10. Julio Cascante
|
ATX
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nathan Harriel
|
PHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$6.1
|
2. Rodrigo Schlegel
|
ORL
|
vs. CHI
|
$4.4
|
3. Guzman Corujo
|
CLT
|
vs. ATL
|
$5.2
Midfielders
Carles Gil was kept at bay by a stingy New York Red Bulls unit last round, logging just four points in Week 5. That should be little reason to hesitate to roster him on the road against an Inter Miami defense that has shipped three goals in consecutive matches and 13 goals across their last four (3 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at MIA
|
$12.2
|
2. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.3
|
3. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. MIN
|
$10.4
|
4. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. MTL
|
$10.6
|
5. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at PHI
|
$11.5
|
6. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
vs. TOR
|
$8.2
|
7. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.1
|
8. Sebastian Lletget
|
NE
|
at MIA
|
$7.8
|
9. Johnny Russell
|
TOR
|
vs. NSH
|
$8.7
|
10. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at SKC
|
$10.2
|
11. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at ATX
|
$8.9
|
12. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
at LA
|
$7.4
|
13. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at RBNY
|
$9.2
|
14. Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
at RSL
|
$10.0
|
15. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at RSL
|
$9.9
|
16. Jan Gregus
|
SJ
|
at HOU
|
$9.4
|
17. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at VAN
|
$10.6
|
18. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
at CLT
|
$8.0
|
19. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. POR
|
$8.0
|
20. Rayan Raveloson
|
LA
|
vs. LAFC
|
$8.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ben Bender
|
CLT
|
vs. ATL
|
$6.3
|
2. Kellyn Acosta
|
LAFC
|
at LA
|
$6.3
|
3. Tommy McNamara
|
NE
|
at MIA
|
$5.8
Forwards
Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez comes into the El Trafico rivalry hot, netting a brace in Week 5 to put him just one goal back in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. LAFC’s Carlos Vela is level with the Galaxy striker on four goals, and both star forwards figure to see multiple opportunities in Saturday’s heavyweight clash in California (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. LAFC
|
$9.8
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. LA
|
$10.6
|
3. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
at COL
|
$8.9
|
4. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. NE
|
$9.6
|
5. Karol Swiderski
|
CLT
|
vs. ATL
|
$9.3
|
6. Raheem Edwards
|
LA
|
vs. LAFC
|
$8.3
|
7. Darwin Quintero
|
HOU
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.1
|
8. Brian Rodriguez
|
LAFC
|
at LA
|
$8.3
|
9. Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$7.6
|
10. Patryk Klimala
|
RBNY
|
vs. MTL
|
$8.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Fafa Picault
|
HOU
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.1
|
2. Cade Cowell
|
SJ
|
at HOU
|
$6.1
|
3. Tate Schmitt
|
RSL
|
vs. TOR
|
$6.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at MIA
|
$12.2
|
2. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. LAFC
|
$9.8
|
3. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at LA
|
$10.6
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Week 5 winner Austin Brown, manager of ShotStopper, for scoring 136 points to top the weekly leaderboard. Austin rolled out a DGW heavy side captained by Luciano Acosta (24 points) to collect a $150 MLS store gift card.