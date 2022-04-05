MLS players who could push onto USMNT and CanMNT Nations League rosters 

A big part of what makes Vazquez so goal dangerous, besides his frame, is his movement. Like pretty much every impressive goalscorer, Vazquez is aggressive with his runs. He’s fifth among strikers with at least 200 minutes in off-ball runs per 90 and is constantly moving into space to provide his teammates with a passing option.

One final note on Vazquez, who is probably the most in-form US eligible striker in the world right now: his role in Cincy’s attacking structure is pretty different from what his role would be with the United States. Pat Noonan uses Vazquez as part of a two-striker front ahead of a No. 10 (Luciano Acosta), while Berhalter uses a single-striker and instead opts for dual No. 8s. The 23-year-old has played as a lone striker before, but still, it will be interesting to see how he fits with the US if he’s called up in June.