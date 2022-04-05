USMNT in Concacaf Nations League Group D with El Salvador, Grenada

When they play

Schedule details are to be announced, with the semifinal matchups occurring at a centralized location between the four League A group winners.

Who they drew

The USMNT, defending Nations League champions, are one of 12 teams in League A. They’re in Group D alongside El Salvador and Grenada, two teams promoted from League B of the previous iteration.

Grenada: The Spice Boys have made the Gold Cup three times, including a 4-0 loss to the USMNT during the 2009 edition. They’re currently ranked 170th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, with their roster mainly comprised of lower-division players. There aren’t any Grenadian players currently in MLS, though New England Revolution legend (and current assistant coach) Shalrie Joseph is from the Caribbean island.