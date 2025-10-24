Dark-horse teams in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

One of the best parts of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs is that the unexpected can happen.

In that spirit, I’m highlighting four teams – all with a lower seed – that could defy expectations this year. They might not win it all on Dec. 6, but I’d be wary of counting them out.

We saw it last year when our Atlanta United squad knocked off a historic Inter Miami team. We were the No. 9 seed, and they were coming off a record-setting Supporters’ Shield title. Few people outside our locker room thought we could win that series.

In Round One, are Chicago the favorite against Philadelphia ? No, of course not. They’d even admit as much. But I wouldn’t count them out so quickly.

A Gregg Berhalter-coached team will always create chances, and we know Chicago can go toe-for-toe with any attack in the league. But what worries me is their backline. They tend to play really open games, and that weakness might show up against the best MLS has to offer.

Those two, plus Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba , combined for an incredible 46 goals and 34 assists during the regular season. And Chicago’s 68 goals overall were the second-most in MLS, only behind Inter Miami.

We saw it Wednesday night in the Wild Card match when Hugo Cuypers bagged a brace and Brian Gutiérrez opened the scoring, setting up a resounding 3-1 win over Orlando City .

Some of the biggest MLS Cup contenders might have only two or three really dangerous options in attack. Well, Chicago have four possible match-winners on any given day.

I’m also wary of counting out a Wilfried Nancy-led team. He’s one of the best coaches in MLS, and always finds a way to make Columbus more than the sum of their parts. They’re not your average No. 7 seed.

What we do know is that they have Sean Zawadzki back in the team. He offers a huge lift, either as a midfielder or center back, and we saw on Decision Day how much he adds to the overall group.

If Columbus have Diego Rossi and Wessam Abou Ali healthy at the same time, their attack instantly becomes one of the most dangerous in the playoffs. That’s a big caveat – Rossi seems closer, but it’s harder to say with Abou Ali.

We’re seeing the final moments of Darlington Nagbe ’s incredible career, and that provides incredible motivation for the Crew to send their captain out on top. He’s already got four MLS Cups and more than 500 professional appearances. What a career.

Vancouver are the favorite in their Round One series, but we just saw Dallas go up to BC Place and get a 2-1 win on Decision Day. The early red card helped, sure. But that result does wonders for their confidence, and Dallas could be primed to spring an upset.

Instead, Dallas closed the year with one loss in 10 games (5W-1L-4D) to surge into the West’s No. 7 seed. Head coach Eric Quill has gotten so much more buy-in from his entire team on the defensive side of the ball, and Petar Musa and Logan Farrington complement each other brilliantly up top.

It's easy to pinpoint exactly when things turned around, too: Aug. 8. That’s when FC Dallas transferred Luciano Acosta to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense, a move that could have derailed their season.

Regular season: Eastern Conference No. 6, 54 points

Eastern Conference No. 6, 54 points Round One opponent: Inter Miami CF (No. 3)

I’m taking the optimistic look here: I think it was a blessing in disguise for Nashville to get beaten as badly as they did by Inter Miami on Decision Day, and then meet them right away in Round One.

B.J. Callaghan will make corrections and adjustments, and it offered a valuable lesson that you need to take your chances against Miami. We saw Lionel Messi take over that game in the second half, which is how you end up with a 5-2 defeat. They can punish you, and do so quickly.

I think that provided a wake-up call, and I genuinely believe Nashville could replicate what our Atlanta team did in 2024. Nashville are significantly better than we were, so I would exercise caution if I’m an Inter Miami fan.