2025 MLS Best XI: Who should make this year’s team?

Cristian Roldan has been underrated for so long in MLS, mainly because he’s a Swiss Army Knife player who can play several roles. Now, he's an out-and-out No. 6 and has been arguably the most consistent midfielder in MLS. He contributes to the attack, has gotten more comfortable on the ball, and his defensive instincts/engine are a big reason why Seattle won Leagues Cup. It’s no mistake he’s back with the USMNT.