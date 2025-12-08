Concacaf Champions Cup 2026: How every MLS team qualified

Inter Miami will compete in their third straight Concacaf Champions Cup and, as MLS Cup champions, have earned a bye to the Round of 16. They also made the Leagues Cup final in 2025.

During last campaign, Lionel Messi set an MLS record with 63 goal contributions across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. This winter, they'll look to replace Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets after the Spain and FC Barcelona legends retired from professional soccer.