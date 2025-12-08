Concacaf Champions Cup 2026: How every MLS team qualified

Nine (9) MLS clubs will compete in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, the 27-team continental tournament that occurs from February through May 2026.
The winner secures a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
MLS qualifiers: 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
- FC Cincinnati - 2025 Supporters' Shield standings
- Inter Miami CF - 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi winner^
- LAFC - 2025 Supporters' Shield standings
- LA Galaxy - 2025 Leagues Cup third place
- Nashville SC - 2025 US Open Cup winner
- Philadelphia Union - 2025 Supporters' Shield winner
- San Diego FC - 2025 Western Conference regular-season winner
- Seattle Sounders FC - 2025 Leagues Cup winner^
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 2025 Supporters' Shield standings
^ Bye to Round of 16
- Qualifying method: 2025 Supporters' Shield standings
- Regular season: 65 points, 2nd Eastern Conference (20W-9L-5D)
- Best CCC finish: Round of 16 (twice)
FC Cincinnati fell short of a trophy in 2025, though Pat Noonan's squad remained among the most competitive in MLS.
Best XI midfielder Evander (18g/15a) and club-record signing Kévin Denkey (15g/2a) proved lethal in the final third, and USMNT center back Miles Robinson kept chasing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot.
- Qualifying method: 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi winner
- Regular season: 65 points, 3rd Eastern Conference (19W-7L-8D)
- Best CCC finish: Semifinals (2025)
Inter Miami will compete in their third straight Concacaf Champions Cup and, as MLS Cup champions, have earned a bye to the Round of 16. They also made the Leagues Cup final in 2025.
During last campaign, Lionel Messi set an MLS record with 63 goal contributions across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. This winter, they'll look to replace Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets after the Spain and FC Barcelona legends retired from professional soccer.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Supporters' Shield standings
- Regular season: 60 points, 3rd Western Conference (17W-8L-9D)
- Best CCC finish: Runner-up (2020, '23)
Son Heung-Min will make his CCC debut after joining LAFC in August on a league-record deal from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
The South Korean superstar tallied 12g/4a in 13 games (all competitions), striking up a dangerous partnership with three-time MLS Best XI forward Denis Bouanga.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Leagues Cup third place
- Regular season: 30 points, 14th Western Conference (7W-18L-9D)
- Best CCC finish: Champions of prior iteration (2000)
Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig returns from an ACL injury in 2026, giving the six-time MLS Cup champions a huge boost. The Spanish midfielder missed the club's entire 2025 campaign while recovering.
Without Puig, LA's title defense fell well short. Joseph Paintsil was their top scorer with 10 goals; he helped Ghana qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
- Qualifying method: 2025 US Open Cup winner
- Regular season: 54 points, 6th Eastern Conference (16W-12L-6D)
- Best CCC finish: Round of 16 (2024)
Nashville won their first title in 2025, securing a 2-1 victory at Austin FC in the US Open Cup final. That came during the club's first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan.
Star attackers Sam Surridge (24g/5a) and Hany Mukhtar (16g/12a) were named MLS All-Stars alongside right back Andy Najar. Additionally, Surridge finished third in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race behind Messi and Bouanga.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Supporters' Shield winner
- Regular season: 66 points, 1st Eastern Conference (20W-8L-6D)
- Best CCC finish: Semifinals (2021, '23)
Philadelphia lifted their second Supporters' Shield title during the 2025 campaign, their first under Bradley Carnell. That propelled the South African manager to 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year honors.
With a development-centric club philosophy, is Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan due for a breakout year? The US youth international phenom recently starred at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Western Conference regular-season winner
- Regular season: 63 points, 1st Western Conference (19W-9L-6D)
- Best CCC finish: N/A
San Diego make their CCC debut after a historic season. In 2025, they set expansion records for regular-season points (63) and wins (19) en route to the Western Conference Final.
Anders Dreyer was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year following 19g/19a in 34 games, while Mexican star Chucky Lozano provided 10g/9a in 27 matches.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Leagues Cup winner
- Regular season: 55 points, 5th Western Conference (15W-9L-10D)
- Best CCC finish: Winner (2022)
Seattle earned a bye into the Round of 16, courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final. That match was played before a tournament and club-record 69,314 fans at Lumen Field.
The Sounders have filled their trophy cabinet with every major piece of North American silverware on offer, and had a solid showing last summer at the FIFA Club World Cup.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Supporters' Shield standings
- Regular season: 63 points, 2nd Western Conference (18W-7L-9D)
- Best CCC finish: Runner-up (2025)
Vancouver won their fourth consecutive Canadian Championship, though technically qualified via their MLS regular-season performance.
The Whitecaps, who also made CCC and MLS Cup finals in 2025, are led by German star Thomas Müller. He contributed 9g/4a in 13 matches (all competitions) upon arriving mid-summer from Bayern Munich.