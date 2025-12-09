2025 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

MLS Free Agency opens Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 1 pm ET for players who are at least age 24 with at least four MLS service years and are either option-declined or out-of-contract after the 2025 MLS season.
Free agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. Out-of-contract players who receive a Bona Fide offer from their current team can still participate in Free Agency.
There is no limit on the number of free agents a team may sign each year.
Goalkeepers
- Barraza, Luis - Out of Contract
- Bingham, David - Out of Contract
- Coronel, Carlos - Out of Contract
- Crépeau, Maxime - Option Declined
- Frei, Stefan - Out of Contract
- Gallese, Pedro - Out of Contract
- Guzan, Brad - Out of Contract
- Ivačič, Aljaž - Option Declined
- Jackson, Jacob - Out of Contract
- Johnson, Sean - Option Declined
- Kann, Alec - Out of Contract
- MacMath, Zac - Out of Contract
- Marks, George - Out of Contract
- Ochoa, David - Option Declined
- Panicco, Elliot - Option Declined
- Scott, Brady - Option Declined
- St. Clair, Dayne - Out of Contract
- Tarbell, Andrew - Out of Contract
- Yarbrough, William - Option Declined
Defenders
- Bartlow, Ethan - Option Declined
- Bell, Jonathan - Out of Contract
- Brody, Andrew - Out of Contract
- Brown, Javain - Out of Contract
- Bye, Brandon - Out of Contract
- Cascante, Julio - Option Declined
- Duncan, Kyle - Option Declined
- Edwards, Michael - Option Declined
- Escobar, Franco - Out of Contract
- Gasper, Chase - Out of Contract
- Gonzalez, Omar - Option Declined
- Haak, Justin - Out of Contract
- Halsey, Bret - Option Declined
- Hernández, Ronald - Option Declined
- Junqua, Sam - Out of Contract
- Keller, Kipp - Option Declined
- Kessler, Henry - Option Declined
- Lennon, Brooks - Option Declined
- Lowe, Damion - Option Declined
- MacNaughton, Lukas - Out of Contract
- Miller, Eric - Out of Contract
- Ndenbe, Logan - Out of Contract
- Omsberg, Wyatt - Option Declined
- Powell, Alvas - Option Declined
- Rodrigues - Option Declined
- Sailor, Ryan - Out of Contract
- Schmitt, Tate - Option Declined
- Smith, Brad - Option Declined
- Smith, Kyle - Out of Contract
- Steres, Daniel - Option Declined
- Tuiloma, Bill - Option Declined
- Voloder, Robert - Out of Contract
- Washington, Taylor - Out of Contract
- Zavaleta, Eriq - Option Declined
- Zimmerman, Walker - Out of Contract
- Zuparic, Dario - Out of Contract
Midfielders
- Acosta, Bryan - Option Declined
- Amaya, Frankie - Out of Contract
- Araújo, César - Out of Contract
- Bedoya, Alejandro - Out of Contract
- Bender, Ben - Out of Contract
- Boateng, Emmanuel - Out of Contract
- Brugman, Gastón - Option Declined
- Davis, Sean - Option Declined
- Dotson, Hassani - Out of Contract
- Duke, Bryce - Option Declined
- Espinoza, Cristian - Option Declined
- Etienne Jr., Derrick - Option Declined
- Fagúndez, Diego - Option Declined
- Jones, Derrick - Option Declined
- Júnior Urso - Option Declined
- Kaye, Mark-Anthony - Option Declined
- Kubo, Yuya - Option Declined
- Lappalainen, Lassi - Option Declined
- Larraz, Oliver - Out of Contract
- Leal, Randall - Option Declined
- Lletget, Sebastian - Option Declined
- Lod, Robin - Option Declined
- Morales, Alfredo - Option Declined
- Moralez, Maxi - Out of Contract
- Nagbe, Darlington - Option Declined
- Paulo, João - Option Declined
- Paredes, Cristhian - Option Declined
- Perea, Andrés - Option Declined
- Picault, Fafà - Option Declined
- Raposo, Ryan - Option Declined
- Rodriguez, Memo - Out of Contract
- Rothrock, Paul - Out of Contract
- Thommy, Erik - Out of Contract
- Williamson, Eryk - Out of Contract
Forwards
- Agada, William - Out of Contract
- Baird, Corey - Option Declined
- Barlow, Tom - Option Declined
- Benteke, Christian - Option Declined
- Berry, Miguel - Option Declined
- Brenner - Option Declined
- Bunbury, Teal - Out of Contract
- Donovan, Chris - Option Declined
- Harris, Calvin - Out of Contract
- Kamara, Kei - Option Declined
- Martínez, Josef - Option Declined
- Ríos, Daniel - Option Declined
- Rubio, Diego - Option Declined
- Russell, Johnny - Option Declined
- Santos, Sergio - Option Declined
- Shelton, Khiry - Option Declined
- Toye, Mason - Option Declined
- Uhre, Mikael - Out of Contract
- Urruti, Maxi - Option Declined
- Vrioni, Giacomo - Option Declined
- Zardes, Gyasi - Option Declined