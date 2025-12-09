League & Club News

2025 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

MLS Free Agency opens Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 1 pm ET for players who are at least age 24 with at least four MLS service years and are either option-declined or out-of-contract after the 2025 MLS season.

Free agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. Out-of-contract players who receive a Bona Fide offer from their current team can still participate in Free Agency.

There is no limit on the number of free agents a team may sign each year.

2025 MLS Free Agency Rules & Procedures

Goalkeepers

  • Barraza, Luis - Out of Contract
  • Bingham, David - Out of Contract
  • Coronel, Carlos - Out of Contract
  • Crépeau, Maxime - Option Declined
  • Frei, Stefan - Out of Contract
  • Gallese, Pedro - Out of Contract
  • Guzan, Brad - Out of Contract
  • Ivačič, Aljaž - Option Declined
  • Jackson, Jacob - Out of Contract
  • Johnson, Sean - Option Declined
  • Kann, Alec - Out of Contract
  • MacMath, Zac - Out of Contract
  • Marks, George - Out of Contract
  • Ochoa, David - Option Declined
  • Panicco, Elliot - Option Declined
  • Scott, Brady - Option Declined
  • St. Clair, Dayne - Out of Contract
  • Tarbell, Andrew - Out of Contract
  • Yarbrough, William - Option Declined

Defenders

  • Bartlow, Ethan - Option Declined
  • Bell, Jonathan - Out of Contract
  • Brody, Andrew - Out of Contract
  • Brown, Javain - Out of Contract
  • Bye, Brandon - Out of Contract
  • Cascante, Julio - Option Declined
  • Duncan, Kyle - Option Declined
  • Edwards, Michael - Option Declined
  • Escobar, Franco - Out of Contract
  • Gasper, Chase - Out of Contract
  • Gonzalez, Omar - Option Declined
  • Haak, Justin - Out of Contract
  • Halsey, Bret - Option Declined
  • Hernández, Ronald - Option Declined
  • Junqua, Sam - Out of Contract
  • Keller, Kipp - Option Declined
  • Kessler, Henry - Option Declined
  • Lennon, Brooks - Option Declined
  • Lowe, Damion - Option Declined
  • MacNaughton, Lukas - Out of Contract
  • Miller, Eric - Out of Contract
  • Ndenbe, Logan - Out of Contract
  • Omsberg, Wyatt - Option Declined
  • Powell, Alvas - Option Declined
  • Rodrigues - Option Declined
  • Sailor, Ryan - Out of Contract
  • Schmitt, Tate - Option Declined
  • Smith, Brad - Option Declined
  • Smith, Kyle - Out of Contract
  • Steres, Daniel - Option Declined
  • Tuiloma, Bill - Option Declined
  • Voloder, Robert - Out of Contract
  • Washington, Taylor - Out of Contract
  • Zavaleta, Eriq - Option Declined
  • Zimmerman, Walker - Out of Contract
  • Zuparic, Dario - Out of Contract

Midfielders

  • Acosta, Bryan - Option Declined
  • Amaya, Frankie - Out of Contract
  • Araújo, César - Out of Contract
  • Bedoya, Alejandro - Out of Contract
  • Bender, Ben - Out of Contract
  • Boateng, Emmanuel - Out of Contract
  • Brugman, Gastón - Option Declined
  • Davis, Sean - Option Declined
  • Dotson, Hassani - Out of Contract
  • Duke, Bryce - Option Declined
  • Espinoza, Cristian - Option Declined
  • Etienne Jr., Derrick - Option Declined
  • Fagúndez, Diego - Option Declined
  • Jones, Derrick - Option Declined
  • Júnior Urso - Option Declined
  • Kaye, Mark-Anthony - Option Declined
  • Kubo, Yuya - Option Declined
  • Lappalainen, Lassi - Option Declined
  • Larraz, Oliver - Out of Contract
  • Leal, Randall - Option Declined
  • Lletget, Sebastian - Option Declined
  • Lod, Robin - Option Declined
  • Morales, Alfredo - Option Declined
  • Moralez, Maxi - Out of Contract
  • Nagbe, Darlington - Option Declined
  • Paulo, João - Option Declined
  • Paredes, Cristhian - Option Declined
  • Perea, Andrés - Option Declined
  • Picault, Fafà - Option Declined
  • Raposo, Ryan - Option Declined
  • Rodriguez, Memo - Out of Contract
  • Rothrock, Paul - Out of Contract
  • Thommy, Erik - Out of Contract
  • Williamson, Eryk - Out of Contract

Forwards

  • Agada, William - Out of Contract
  • Baird, Corey - Option Declined
  • Barlow, Tom - Option Declined
  • Benteke, Christian - Option Declined
  • Berry, Miguel - Option Declined
  • Brenner - Option Declined
  • Bunbury, Teal - Out of Contract
  • Donovan, Chris - Option Declined
  • Harris, Calvin - Out of Contract
  • Kamara, Kei - Option Declined
  • Martínez, Josef - Option Declined
  • Ríos, Daniel - Option Declined
  • Rubio, Diego - Option Declined
  • Russell, Johnny - Option Declined
  • Santos, Sergio - Option Declined
  • Shelton, Khiry - Option Declined
  • Toye, Mason - Option Declined
  • Uhre, Mikael - Out of Contract
  • Urruti, Maxi - Option Declined
  • Vrioni, Giacomo - Option Declined
  • Zardes, Gyasi - Option Declined
