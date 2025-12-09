2025 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List

The End-of-Year Waivers process is open, giving clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2025 standings the first opportunities to select players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.
Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, D.C. United will select first. MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF get the 30th pick, the final selection in each round.
Clubs have until Thursday, December 11 at 5 pm ET to submit a waiver claim for a player.
Goalkeepers
- Anchor, Max - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Defenders
- Burney, Leo - Seattle Sounders FC
- Eisner, Wilson - San Jose Earthquakes
- Harangi, Aiden - San Diego FC
- Ofori, Curtis - New York Red Bulls
Midfielders
- Biello, Alessandro - CF Montréal
- Dueñas, Erik - Houston Dynamo FC
- Loyola, Favian - Orlando City
- Ramirez, Anthony - FC Dallas
- Urzua, Alejandro - FC Dallas
- Wellings, Jude - Real Salt Lake
Forwards
- Ekk, Maximus - Nashville SC
- Mbongue, Hugo - Toronto FC
- Obando, Allen - Inter Miami CF
- Pepi, Diego - FC Dallas
- Scott, Tarik - FC Dallas