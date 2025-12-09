2025 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The 2025 MLS Re-Entry Draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign.
Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1
The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 1 pm ET.
Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2025 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance.
During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a Bona Fide Offer from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.
Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt out.
Re-Entry Draft, Stage 2
The final offseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will also be announced the morning of Dec. 17.
Goalkeepers
- Castro, Jacob - Option Declined
- Cohen, Josh - Option Declined
- Dowd, Bryan - Option Declined
- Mercado, Carlos - Option Declined
- Rando, Alex - Option Declined
- Ríos Novo, Rocco - Option Declined
- Romero, Abraham - Out of Contract
- Semmle, Oliver - Option Declined
- Takaoka, Yohei - Out of Contract
Defenders
- Amponsah, Prince - Option Declined
- Awodesu, Femi - Option Declined
- Dodson, Derek - Option Declined
- Doumbia, Souleyman - Out of Contract
- Edwards, Nathaniel - Option Declined
- Engel, Lukas - Option Declined
- Farnsworth, Zackery - Option Declined
- Fernández, Joaquín - Out of Contract
- Forbes, Jahlane - Option Declined
- Gaines, Julian - Option Declined
- Halbouni, Belal - Option Declined
- Halliday, Michael - Option Declined
- Jones, Nate - Option Declined
- LeFlore, Isaiah - Option Declined
- Leibold, Tim - Option Declined
- Long, Kevin - Option Declined
- Maxsø, Andreas - Option Declined
- Montes, Alán - Option Declined
- Negri, Franco - Option Declined
- O'Neill, Mark - Option Declined
- Ortiz, Pablo - Option Declined
- Petretta, Raoul - Option Declined
- Pidro, Selmir - Out of Contract
- Reid, Jayden - Option Declined
- Rosero, Dany - Option Declined
- Rosted, Sigurd - Option Declined
- Santos, Rafael - Option Declined
- Sargeant, Kieran - Option Declined
- Scardina, Nick - Option Declined
- Sessock, Nyk - Option Declined
- Sharp, Charlie - Option Declined
- Silva, Tommy - Option Declined
- Sousa, Travian - Option Declined
- Watts, Akil - Option Declined
- Weigandt, Marcelo - Out of Contract
- Wentzel, Michael - Option Declined
- Wilson, Bruno - Option Declined
- Zalinsky, Joseph - Option Declined
Midfielders
- Alm, Rasmus - Option Declined
- Amadou, Daouda - Option Declined
- Antwi, Seth - Option Declined
- Bassett, Sam - Option Declined
- Busquets, Sergio - Out of Contract
- Carballo, Felipe - Option Declined
- de la Torre, Luca - Option Declined
- Dominguez, Maxime - Option Declined
- Holm, Odin - Out of Contract
- Jailson - Option Declined
- Kouamé, Rominigue - Option Declined
- Lambert, Kevon - Option Declined
- Mesanvi, Loïc - Option Declined
- Meyer, Wyatt - Option Declined
- Mohammed, Shakur - Option Declined
- Pariano, Nick - Option Declined
- Pondeca, Tomas - Option Declined
- Radoja, Nemanja - Option Declined
- Rojas, Matías - Option Declined
- Sainté, Carl - Option Declined
- Saldana, Adam - Option Declined
- Valverde, Jefferson - Option Declined
- Zouhir, Rida - Option Declined
Forwards
- Afonso, Leo - Option Declined
- Ajago, Forster - Option Declined
- Annor Gyamfi, Stephen - Option Declined
- Băluță, Alexandru - Option Declined
- Bell, Matthew - Option Declined
- Endeley, Herbert - Option Declined
- Farkarlun, Bryant - Option Declined
- Fleuriau Chateau, Nicolas - Option Declined
- Ganago, Ignatius - Option Declined
- Muñoz, Santiago - Option Declined
- Rodríguez, Missael - Option Declined
- Segal, Gabe - Out of Contract