2025 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The 2025 MLS Re-Entry Draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 1 pm ET.

Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2025 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance.

During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a Bona Fide Offer from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.

Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt out.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 2