2025 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

ReEntry

MLSsoccer staff

The 2025 MLS Re-Entry Draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 1 pm ET.

Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2025 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance.

During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a Bona Fide Offer from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.

Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt out.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 2

The final offseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will also be announced the morning of Dec. 17.

Re-Entry Draft Rules & Procedure

Goalkeepers

  • Castro, Jacob - Option Declined
  • Cohen, Josh - Option Declined
  • Dowd, Bryan - Option Declined
  • Mercado, Carlos - Option Declined
  • Rando, Alex - Option Declined
  • Ríos Novo, Rocco - Option Declined
  • Romero, Abraham - Out of Contract
  • Semmle, Oliver - Option Declined
  • Takaoka, Yohei - Out of Contract

Defenders

  • Amponsah, Prince - Option Declined
  • Awodesu, Femi - Option Declined
  • Dodson, Derek - Option Declined
  • Doumbia, Souleyman - Out of Contract
  • Edwards, Nathaniel - Option Declined
  • Engel, Lukas - Option Declined
  • Farnsworth, Zackery - Option Declined
  • Fernández, Joaquín - Out of Contract
  • Forbes, Jahlane - Option Declined
  • Gaines, Julian - Option Declined
  • Halbouni, Belal - Option Declined
  • Halliday, Michael - Option Declined
  • Jones, Nate - Option Declined
  • LeFlore, Isaiah - Option Declined
  • Leibold, Tim - Option Declined
  • Long, Kevin - Option Declined
  • Maxsø, Andreas - Option Declined
  • Montes, Alán - Option Declined
  • Negri, Franco - Option Declined
  • O'Neill, Mark - Option Declined
  • Ortiz, Pablo - Option Declined
  • Petretta, Raoul - Option Declined
  • Pidro, Selmir - Out of Contract
  • Reid, Jayden - Option Declined
  • Rosero, Dany - Option Declined
  • Rosted, Sigurd - Option Declined
  • Santos, Rafael - Option Declined
  • Sargeant, Kieran - Option Declined
  • Scardina, Nick - Option Declined
  • Sessock, Nyk - Option Declined
  • Sharp, Charlie - Option Declined
  • Silva, Tommy - Option Declined
  • Sousa, Travian - Option Declined
  • Watts, Akil - Option Declined
  • Weigandt, Marcelo - Out of Contract
  • Wentzel, Michael - Option Declined
  • Wilson, Bruno - Option Declined
  • Zalinsky, Joseph - Option Declined

Midfielders

  • Alm, Rasmus - Option Declined
  • Amadou, Daouda - Option Declined
  • Antwi, Seth - Option Declined
  • Bassett, Sam - Option Declined
  • Busquets, Sergio - Out of Contract
  • Carballo, Felipe - Option Declined
  • de la Torre, Luca - Option Declined
  • Dominguez, Maxime - Option Declined
  • Holm, Odin - Out of Contract
  • Jailson - Option Declined
  • Kouamé, Rominigue - Option Declined
  • Lambert, Kevon - Option Declined
  • Mesanvi, Loïc - Option Declined
  • Meyer, Wyatt - Option Declined
  • Mohammed, Shakur - Option Declined
  • Pariano, Nick - Option Declined
  • Pondeca, Tomas - Option Declined
  • Radoja, Nemanja - Option Declined
  • Rojas, Matías - Option Declined
  • Sainté, Carl - Option Declined
  • Saldana, Adam - Option Declined
  • Valverde, Jefferson - Option Declined
  • Zouhir, Rida - Option Declined

Forwards

  • Afonso, Leo - Option Declined
  • Ajago, Forster - Option Declined
  • Annor Gyamfi, Stephen - Option Declined
  • Băluță, Alexandru - Option Declined
  • Bell, Matthew - Option Declined
  • Endeley, Herbert - Option Declined
  • Farkarlun, Bryant - Option Declined
  • Fleuriau Chateau, Nicolas - Option Declined
  • Ganago, Ignatius - Option Declined
  • Muñoz, Santiago - Option Declined
  • Rodríguez, Missael - Option Declined
  • Segal, Gabe - Out of Contract
