Nashville SC re-sign goalkeeper Joe Willis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Nashville SC have re-signed goalkeeper Joe Willis through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 37-year-old's contract option was declined after the 2025 campaign, making him a free agent.

Willis has been a foundational piece for Nashville's first six MLS seasons. He's made 205 appearances (all competitions), the third-most in club history.

"Joe has played a huge role in our club’s success, and we are excited to have him return to our group in 2026," said Nashville president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs.

Willis has a 15-year MLS career spanning Nashville (2020-25), Houston Dynamo FC (2015-19) and D.C. United (2011-14).