MLS Fantasy Week 26 Positional Rankings

It’s now or never with just two rounds to go in MLS Fantasy. A jam-packed Week 26 starts on Tuesday with LAFC hosting the Seattle Sounders (10:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), so be sure to have players from that game set before the round kicks off.

There’s sure to be plenty of drama over the next two weeks as the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff picture becomes clearer. Zeroing in on what’s at stake and who has something left to play for at this point in the season could pay off in the form of fantasy points, so let’s take a closer look at the top options and value plays for Week 26.