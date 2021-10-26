MLS Fantasy Week 26 Positional Rankings

It’s now or never with just two rounds to go in MLS Fantasy. A jam-packed Week 26 starts on Tuesday with LAFC hosting the Seattle Sounders (10:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), so be sure to have players from that game set before the round kicks off.
There’s sure to be plenty of drama over the next two weeks as the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff picture becomes clearer. Zeroing in on what’s at stake and who has something left to play for at this point in the season could pay off in the form of fantasy points, so let’s take a closer look at the top options and value plays for Week 26.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 26 preview podcast
Teams NOT on a DGW: ATX, CHI, HOU, LAFC, MTL, NE, POR, VAN
Goalkeepers
Brad Guzan has arguably the best schedule of goalkeepers, with two home game this round, as Atlanta’s schedule couldn’t be much more favorable as they go in search of a spot in the playoffs. First up is a matchup against an Inter Miami side that Atlanta shut out on September 29 before hosting a Toronto FC unit that Guzan posted a clean sheet against just two games ago.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brad Guzan
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$9.2
|
2. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$8.2
|
3. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
at CIN, at ORL
|
$10.0
|
4. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
at DC, vs. MTL
|
$8.8
|
5. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
at CLB, vs. NSH
|
$7.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Bill Hamid
|
DC
|
vs. RBNY, vs. CLB
|
$6.5
|
2. Jimmy Maurer
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL, vs. ATX
|
$5.6
|
3. David Ochoa
|
RSL
|
at DAL, vs. SJ
|
$6.7
Defenders
The tricky part about lineup building this week is determining which pieces of Atlanta we want to lean on. With the MLS Fantasy rules allowing a three-player per team maximum, a viable strategy could be to go for players that could pay dividends on both ends of the field. Enter Brooks Lennon, who has five assists on the season and continues to get involved going forward.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$9.1
|
2. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at TOR, vs. CIN
|
$10.3
|
3. George Bello
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$8.0
|
4. Miles Robinson
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$9.5
|
5. Jack Elliott
|
PHI
|
at TOR, vs. CIN
|
$9.0
|
6. Andrew Gutman
|
RBNY
|
at DC, vs. MTL
|
$9.3
|
7. Maxime Chanot
|
NYC
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$8.2
|
8. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
at CIN, at ORL
|
$10.1
|
9. Alan Franco
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$8.2
|
10. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL, vs. ATX
|
$7.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
at LAFC, vs. LA
|
$6.0
|
2. Malte Amundsen
|
NYC
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$4.0
|
3. Donovan Pines
|
DC
|
vs. RBNY, vs. CLB
|
$5.4
Midfielders
Marcelino Moreno has found the next in back-to-back games, amassing 24 fantasy points over those two matches. Ezequiel Barco’s return from suspension could eat into Moreno’s production, but with two juicy matchups and Atlanta fighting for their playoff lives, there should be plenty of fantasy goodness to go around.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$11.7
|
2. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at CIN, at ORL
|
$12.2
|
3. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$9.3
|
4. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at VAN, vs. SKC
|
$11.1
|
5. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
at DAL, vs. SJ
|
$10.4
|
6. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
at TOR, vs. CIN
|
$9.5
|
7. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. RBNY, vs. CLB
|
$10.5
|
8. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$9.3
|
9. Luiz Araujo
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$9.1
|
10. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
at DAL, vs. SJ
|
$10.6
|
11. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at NE, at HOU
|
$10.3
|
12. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. ORL, at DC
|
$9.1
|
13. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. COL
|
$11.1
|
14. Nani
|
ORL
|
at CLB, vs. NSH
|
$7.9
|
15. Cristian Casseres Jr.
|
RBNY
|
at DC, vs. MTL
|
$7.7
|
16. Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
at LAFC, vs. LA
|
$8.1
|
17. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
at VAN, vs. SKC
|
$10.9
|
18. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. NSH, at PHI
|
$9.8
|
19. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
at VAN, vs. SKC
|
$10.9
|
20. Chofis Lopez
|
SJ
|
at POR, at RSL
|
$8.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
at TOR, vs. CIN
|
$5.5
|
2. Chris Mueller
|
ORL
|
at CLB, vs. NSH
|
$5.4
|
3. Federico Higuain
|
MIA
|
at ATL, vs. NYC
|
$4.0
Forwards
Taty Castellanos bagged a brace in New York City FC’s 6-0 romp at D.C. United on Saturday, forcing his name into the Golden Boot presented by Audi conversation. He currently trails D.C.’s Ola Kamara by just two goals, and a pair of favorable matchups (vs. CHI, at MIA) presents a good opportunity for the NYCFC hitman to close the gap.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Taty Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$10.8
|
2. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$8.9
|
3. Kacper Przybylko
|
PHI
|
at TOR, vs. CIN
|
$6.9
|
4. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. LA, at MIN
|
$11.0
|
5. Ola Kamara
|
DC
|
vs. RBNY, vs. CLB
|
$9.1
|
6. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at SKC, at SEA
|
$10.0
|
7. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at ATL, vs. NYC
|
$8.3
|
8. Daryl Dike
|
ORL
|
at CLB, vs. NSH
|
$8.7
|
9. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL, vs. ATX
|
$10.0
|
10. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$9.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Patryk Klimala
|
RBNY
|
at DC, vs. MTL
|
$6.6
|
2. Franco Jara
|
DAL
|
vs. RSL, vs. ATX
|
$4.2
|
3. Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
at POR, at RSL
|
$5.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$11.7
|
2. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA, vs. TOR
|
$9.3
|
3. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$10.8