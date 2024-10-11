Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Round 30 positional rankings

Schuyler Redpath

The finish line is in clear view with two rescheduled matches kicking off Round 30 this weekend. The lineup-building process is tricky with the October international window also upon us. Be sure to look over the list of who’s in and who’s out – especially for DGW teams with some key players missing at least the first match.

The round closes out with a Decision Day that comes with multiple implications as squads jockey for Audi MLS Cup Playoff positioning and home-field advantage. Let’s get locked in one last time as we make a final push to move up the leaderboards and emerge victorious in head-to-head championships.

Teams on a DGW: CLB, LAFC, NE, VAN

Teams on a BYE: TOR

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 30 preview podcast.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris has kept back-to-back clean sheets and LAFC have arguably the most favorable schedule of the four DGW teams. He’ll face a Ryan Gauld-less Vancouver side on Sunday before finishing the season at home against San Jose on Decision Day. Look for Lloris to tack one more clean sheet onto his league-leading 12 on the season.

Player
Team
Opponent 
Price

1. Hugo Lloris

LAFC

at VAN, vs. SJ

$8.4

2. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. LAFC, at RSL
$6.1
3. Aljaz Ivacic

NE

at CLB, at MIA

$6.9
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Abraham Romero
CLB

vs. NE, at RBNY

$4.0

Defenders

Ryan Hollingshead’s 17 fantasy points were tied for tops of all defenders in Round 29. He’s played a key part in LAFC’s consecutive shutouts, and as an attack-minded defender, the versatile veteran is high on my radar for Round 30. LAFC will be missing several attacking weapons due to international call-ups, increasing Hollingshead’s chances to see big minutes higher up the field.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
 $6.0
2. Rudy Camacho
CLB
vs. NE, at RBNY
$9.5
3. Aaron Long
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$9.4
4. Malte Amundsen
CLB
vs. NE, at RBNY

$6.5

5. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CIN
$11.8
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Eddie Segura

LAFC

at VAN, vs. SJ
$4.0
2. Dejuan Jones
CLB

vs. NE, at RBNY

$5.8

Midfielders

Mateusz Bogusz holds the highest average (7.2 FPPG) of all DGW midfielders and he stands a good chance to play both games. He’s already scored against both Vancouver and San Jose this season, including a two-goal, one-assist, 21-point outburst against San Jose in Round 18.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC

at VAN, vs. SJ

$13.5
2. Riqui Puig
LA

at HOU

$17.1
3. Albert Rusnák
SEA

vs. POR

$14.7
4. Evander
POR
at SEA
$18.2

5. Luciano Acosta

CIN
at PHI
$16.4
6. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC

at MTL

$11.2
7. Sebastian Berhalter
VAN

vs. LAFC, at RSL

$7.1
8. Dylan Chambost

CLB

vs. NE, at RBNY
$7.4
9. Lewis O'Brien
LAFC

at VAN, vs. SJ

$8.2
10. Stuart Armstrong
VAN

vs. LAFC, at RSL

$8.1
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Caden Clark

MTL
vs. NYC
$5.2
2. Pedro Santos
DC
vs. CLT
$5.8

3. Gabriel Pirani

DC
vs. CLT
$6.1

Forwards

With strike partner Cucho Hernández away on international duty for at least the first leg of the Crew’s DGW, Diego Rossi should be the highest-owned player in Round 30. Rossi has scored in two of his last three home appearances and he’s in a good spot to find the net again at home against a New England Revolution side that have lost four-straight away matches by a combined score of 11-1.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Diego Rossi
CLB

vs. NE, at RBNY

$9.5
2. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. CLT
$13.5

3. Lionel Messi

MIA

vs. NE
$16.2
4. Christian Ramírez
CLB
vs. NE, at RBNY
$8.8
5. Brian White
VAN
vs. LAFC, at RSL
$10.9
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Olivier Giroud

LAFC

at VAN, vs. SJ

$7.4
2. Kei Kamara
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$5.1
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Diego Rossi

CLB

vs. NE, at RBNY

$9.5

2. Mateusz Bogusz

LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$13.5
3. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. CLT
$13.5
Schuyler Redpath -
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice Matchday

Nashville SC: What we learned from their 2024 season
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Nashville SC: What we learned from their 2024 season
