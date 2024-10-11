MLS Fantasy Round 30 positional rankings

The finish line is in clear view with two rescheduled matches kicking off Round 30 this weekend. The lineup-building process is tricky with the October international window also upon us. Be sure to look over the list of who’s in and who’s out – especially for DGW teams with some key players missing at least the first match.
The round closes out with a Decision Day that comes with multiple implications as squads jockey for Audi MLS Cup Playoff positioning and home-field advantage. Let’s get locked in one last time as we make a final push to move up the leaderboards and emerge victorious in head-to-head championships.
Teams on a DGW: CLB, LAFC, NE, VAN
Teams on a BYE: TOR
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 30 preview podcast.
Goalkeepers
Hugo Lloris has kept back-to-back clean sheets and LAFC have arguably the most favorable schedule of the four DGW teams. He’ll face a Ryan Gauld-less Vancouver side on Sunday before finishing the season at home against San Jose on Decision Day. Look for Lloris to tack one more clean sheet onto his league-leading 12 on the season.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hugo Lloris
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$8.4
2. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. LAFC, at RSL
$6.1
3. Aljaz Ivacic
NE
at CLB, at MIA
$6.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Abraham Romero
CLB
vs. NE, at RBNY
$4.0
Defenders
Ryan Hollingshead’s 17 fantasy points were tied for tops of all defenders in Round 29. He’s played a key part in LAFC’s consecutive shutouts, and as an attack-minded defender, the versatile veteran is high on my radar for Round 30. LAFC will be missing several attacking weapons due to international call-ups, increasing Hollingshead’s chances to see big minutes higher up the field.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$6.0
2. Rudy Camacho
CLB
vs. NE, at RBNY
$9.5
3. Aaron Long
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$9.4
4. Malte Amundsen
CLB
vs. NE, at RBNY
$6.5
5. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CIN
$11.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Eddie Segura
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$4.0
2. Dejuan Jones
CLB
vs. NE, at RBNY
$5.8
Midfielders
Mateusz Bogusz holds the highest average (7.2 FPPG) of all DGW midfielders and he stands a good chance to play both games. He’s already scored against both Vancouver and San Jose this season, including a two-goal, one-assist, 21-point outburst against San Jose in Round 18.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$13.5
2. Riqui Puig
LA
at HOU
$17.1
3. Albert Rusnák
SEA
vs. POR
$14.7
4. Evander
POR
at SEA
$18.2
5. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at PHI
$16.4
6. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
at MTL
$11.2
7. Sebastian Berhalter
VAN
vs. LAFC, at RSL
$7.1
8. Dylan Chambost
CLB
vs. NE, at RBNY
$7.4
9. Lewis O'Brien
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$8.2
10. Stuart Armstrong
VAN
vs. LAFC, at RSL
$8.1
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Caden Clark
MTL
vs. NYC
$5.2
2. Pedro Santos
DC
vs. CLT
$5.8
3. Gabriel Pirani
DC
vs. CLT
$6.1
Forwards
With strike partner Cucho Hernández away on international duty for at least the first leg of the Crew’s DGW, Diego Rossi should be the highest-owned player in Round 30. Rossi has scored in two of his last three home appearances and he’s in a good spot to find the net again at home against a New England Revolution side that have lost four-straight away matches by a combined score of 11-1.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Diego Rossi
CLB
vs. NE, at RBNY
$9.5
2. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. CLT
$13.5
3. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. NE
$16.2
4. Christian Ramírez
CLB
vs. NE, at RBNY
$8.8
5. Brian White
VAN
vs. LAFC, at RSL
$10.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Olivier Giroud
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$7.4
2. Kei Kamara
LAFC
at VAN, vs. SJ
$5.1
