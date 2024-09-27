MLS Fantasy Round 28 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

Fantasy Soccer Advice

The stakes are high as we approach the final three rounds of the MLS Fantasy season. Round 28 marks the opening round of Head-to-Head tournaments and just five points separate the Top 5 squads in the final round of MLS Fantasy Champions League. With a full slate of MLS action on tap for Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the top plays and values to help your team make some moves down the stretch.

Teams on a BYE: LA Galaxy

Goalkeepers

Stefan Frei and the Seattle Sounders boast the best clean sheet odds for Round 28 and they’re up against a Houston Dynamo side that has struggled without key chance creator Héctor Herrera. The Sounders are hitting their stride at the right time with two shutout wins and a draw in September and they’re in a favorable spot to finish the month undefeated.

Player
Team
Opponent 
Price

1. Stefan Frei

SEA

vs. HOU

$7.1

2. Drake Callender
MIA
vs. CLT
$7.2
3. Andre Blake

PHI

vs. ATL

$6.9
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Chris Brady
CHI

vs. TOR

$4.8

Defenders

Jordi Alba has contributed an assist in each of his last three starts – logging five over that span and upping his total to 12 on the season. Miami are massive home favorites against Charlotte FC as they chase the MLS points record, setting the stage for Alba to continue to shine down the stretch.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. CLT
 $11.3
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. ATL
$11.2
3. Jackson Ragen
SEA
vs. HOU
$11.7
4. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. NYC

$8.4

5. Chidozie Awaziem
CIN
vs. LAFC
$8.3
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

MTL

vs. SJ
$4.0
2. Tomas Totland
STL

vs. SKC

$5.1

Midfielders

Luciano Acosta bagged his first goal since July in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Nashville and despite being limited by a toe injury recently, he’s tied with Evander for the league lead with 18 assists. Up next, he leads FC Cincinnati against an LAFC squad that could see some heavy rotation after going 120 minutes to lift the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN

vs. LAFC

$15.4
2. Carles Gil
NE

vs. NSH

$14.0
3. Marcel Hartel
STL

vs. SKC

$14.0
4. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. ATL
$11.8

5. Ryan Gauld

VAN
vs. POR
$14.2
6. Albert Rusnák
SEA

vs. HOU

$14.5
7. Djordje Mihailovic
COL

at MIN

$14.3
8. Luca Orellano 

CIN

vs. LAFC
$11.4
9. Hany Mukhtar
NSH

at NE

$13.4
10. Facundo Torres 
ORL

at DAL

$10.9
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Caden Clark

MTL
vs. SJ
$4.2
2. Nathan Saliba
MTL
vs. SJ
$5.9

3. Esmir Bajraktarevic

NE
vs. NSH
$6.9

Forwards

Lionel Messi dropped a dud in Round 27’s Double Game Week, mustering just four points in 120 minutes of action. That showing might scare some away, but I’m going right back to the well with one of few players capable of flirting with 20 points any time they step on the field. Look for Messi to get back on track at home against Charlotte with Inter Miami closing in on the Supporters’ Shield.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. CLT
$16.0
2. Tai Baribo
PHI
vs. ATL
$7.7

3. Luis Suárez

MIA

vs. CLT
$14.3
4. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at DC
$13.7
5. Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. HOU
$12.0
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Paul Arriola

DAL

vs. ORL

$6.8
2. Antony 
POR
at VAN
$5.6
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Lionel Messi

MIA

vs. CLT

$16.0

2. Luciano Acosta

CIN
vs. LAFC
$15.4
3. Carles Gil
NE
at NSH
$14.0

MLS Pick’em Round 26

Playing MLS Pick’em is simple. Pick the correct answer to all the questions in a round, and you could win two tickets to a 2024 MLS regular-season match!

Play MLS Pick’em now!

Pick’em advice:

  • Pick 1: Will Lionel Messi score in the second half?

Yes – Messi is always a good bet to turn up with some magic at any given moment. He has the best goalscoring odds of any player on the slate this weekend and he has yet to go three consecutive matches without a goal in 2024. Look for a big bounce-back effort here with Miami chasing the all-time MLS points record.

Pick 3:

  • Who is going to win? St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City

St. Louis CITY SC – This is mostly a play on potential squad rotation after Sporting KC put up a valiant effort across 120 minutes in Wednesday’s US Open Cup final loss to LAFC. On the brink of postseason elimination, I’m counting on a big effort from St. Louis CITY at home against their cross-state rivals.

Schuyler Redpath
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice Matchday

