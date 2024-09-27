MLS Fantasy Round 28 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

Forwards

Lionel Messi dropped a dud in Round 27’s Double Game Week, mustering just four points in 120 minutes of action. That showing might scare some away, but I’m going right back to the well with one of few players capable of flirting with 20 points any time they step on the field. Look for Messi to get back on track at home against Charlotte with Inter Miami closing in on the Supporters’ Shield.