MLS NEXT Recap: Who stood out in April 2025?

Below are the top performers from MLS NEXT in April 2025 you should know, including the Player and Teams of the Month.

Two of the key results for IFA in April were a 2-1 win over the New England Revolution on April 6 and a 5-2 win over Oakwood Soccer Club on April 26. IFA can punch their ticket to MLS NEXT Cup at MLS NEXT Flex next week when they take on Athletum FC, the San Jose Earthquakes and Ventura County Fusion in Group C of the U15 age group.

The month of April in the U15 age group belonged to Intercontinental Football Academy (IFA) of New England, who went a perfect 4-0-0 and outscored opponents by a 16-4 margin. With the four wins in league play, IFA rose to the top of the league standings in the Northeast division.

Salt Lake’s run had multiple standout players and three made the Generation adidas Cup Best XI in the age group – goalkeeper Konstantinos Kyriazis , and midfielders Javier Martinez and Rylan Hashimoto . Hashimoto earned MVP presented by adidas honors after scoring five times, including a brace in the final, while Kyriazis was named the Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate after conceding just once all tournament. Martinez shined in the center of the pitch as the connector for the U16s and the Mexican youth international looks to have a bright future ahead.

The most dominant team at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup was the Claret and Cobalt from Real Salt Lake , who did not lose a single match and conceded just one goal in the competition. In the final against the LA Galaxy , RSL won convincingly by a scoreline of 4-0 to cap off their second-ever GA Cup title and first since 2008.

Leading the way for the club from a goal-scoring perspective in the U17s has been Alex Panduro , who scored four times, including the game-winning goals on April 5 against Lou Fusz Athletic and April 12 against Bavarian United SC.

After four wins with multiple goals scored in each of those matches, Chicago FC United took home team of the month honors in the U17 age group. With the results, the club moved into second place in the league standings and will be preparing for MLS NEXT Flex next week in Group M against Breakers FC, FC Dallas and Wake FC.

Gustavo Caraballo , who was named MVP presented by adidas, scored both goals in the final and broke out as one of the top prospects at the tournament. Other standouts for the U18 champions included the top scorer Justin Ellis (six goals), Best XI defender Shawn Platts , and Homegrown midfielder Colin Guske . The title at GA Cup was a clear indicator of Orlando City’s recent success at the academy level and impactful player development pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS NEXT Pro to the first team.

Despite facing their stiffest test in the U18 final of the 2025 Generation adidas Cup against the Colorado Rapids , Orlando City SC prevailed in extra time, 2-1, to lift their first-ever GA Cup championship. The Lions’ U18 team had been sensational in the regular season, and they continued that run in Bradenton.

Michael Capretto starred in last year’s MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, becoming the first player to be named the top scorer and MVP when he helped FC DELCO to the U16 championship. Now playing at the U17 level, Capretto is hitting his form again, scoring seven times in the month of April and helping FC DELCO to a 4-0-0 record. Capretto’s seven goals were tied for the third most in MLS NEXT action in April across age groups and earlier this year he announced his commitment to the University of Notre Dame.

Earlier this month, Minnesota United FC announced its new youth development programming which is free of cost, inclusive, and community-focused. The objective of the new and innovative programming is to contribute to the growth of soccer at all levels across the region. With its official launch today, the programming is set to begin this summer at the Minnesota United Coaches Symposium.

Starting this summer, Minnesota United will launch new programming tailored to serve youth soccer development across the entirety of Minnesota and the Upper Midwest region. Through different development pillars, the club will introduce a number of materials, educational tools and community engagements aiming to elevate the sport of soccer in all ways ahead of a monumental time for the sport in North America leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.