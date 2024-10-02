MLS Fantasy Round 29 positional rankings

The penultimate round of the 2024 MLS Fantasy season is here as we approach the fantasy finish line. Round 29 is arguably the most important double-game week of the season, with both season-long titles and head-to-head championships hanging in the balance. All but two teams play twice this round, allowing fantasy managers to make some big moves leading up to the final round. Let’s get locked in on the top plays and values for Round 29.
Teams NOT on a DGW: CHI, SKC
Get more advice on the *MLS Fantasy Insider Round 29 preview* podcast.
Goalkeepers
Kristijan Kahlina is tied for the league lead with 10 clean sheets; he’s the highest-scoring goalkeeper in MLS Fantasy and has conceded just one goal across his last two games. Charlotte FC are well positioned to punch their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs ticket this week, setting Kahlina up for another potential clean sheet with home games against Chicago Fire and CF Montréal.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
vs. CHI, vs. MTL
$8.6
2. Patrick Schulte
CLB
vs. MIA, vs. PHI
$9.1
3. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. SEA, vs. MIN
$6.3
1. Maxime Crépeau
POR
vs. ATX, vs. DAL
$4.4
Defenders
If we’re doubling down on Charlotte’s favorable home schedule, I’m looking at US men’s national team mainstay Tim Ream to produce a serviceable point haul. Ream has been a rock at the back since joining from Fulham in August, and with the playoffs fast approaching, I expect him to continue to build chemistry with his new club down the stretch.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tim Ream
CLT
vs. CHI, vs. MTL
$9.1
2. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. MTL, vs. RBNY
$8.5
3. Steven Moreira
CLB
vs. MIA, vs. PHI
$9.9
4. Ranko Veselinović
VAN
vs. SEA, vs. MIN
$8.4
5. Franco Escobar
HOU
vs. NE, at STL
$8.7
1. Miguel Araujo
POR
vs. ATX, vs. DAL
$5.1
2. Tayvon Gray
NYC
vs. CIN, vs. NSH
$5.9
Midfielders
Evander comes into the double-game week fresh after serving a one-game suspension in Round 28. The Brazilian attacker is firmly in the Landon Donovan MVP conversation, and he’s the consensus MLS Fantasy MVP with 245 points on the season. With the Portland Timbers on the playoff bubble, the stage is set for Evander to rack up another big score in Round 29.
1. Evander
POR
vs. ATX, vs. DAL
$18.1
2. Riqui Puigl
LA
at COL, vs. ATX
$16.6
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at NYC, vs. ORL
$15.9
4. Djordje Mihailovic
COL
vs. LA, vs. SEA
$14.8
5. Saba Lobjanidze
ATL
vs. MTL, vs. RBNY
$10.7
6. Alexey Miranchuk
ATL
vs. MTL, vs. RBNY
$9.3
7. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
vs. STL, at SKC
$13.9
8. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
vs. CIN, vs. NSH
$10.7
9. Carles Gil
NE
at HOU, vs. DC
$14.0
10. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
at ORL, at CLB
$12.3
Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. CIN, vs. NSH
$6.4
2. Caden Clark
MTL
at ATL, at CLT
$4.7
3. Matty Crooks
RSL
vs. MIN, at SJ
$6.2
Forwards
Cucho Hernández has a goal and an assist in three consecutive matches, and he’s done it impressively over limited minutes with Columbus navigating a busy September schedule.
The Crew are still mathematically in the Supporters’ Shield race and, with a game in hand on Inter Miami, look for a spirited effort in Wednesday’s high-profile matchup against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi before closing the round out against the Philadelphia Union.
1. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. MIA, vs. PHI
$14.2
2. Lionel Messi
MIA
at CLB, at TOR
$16.3
3. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. STL, at SKC
$15.7
4. Gabriel Pec
LA
at COL, vs. ATX
$15.1
5. Jonathan Rodriguez
POR
vs. ATX, vs. DAL
$14.6
1. Olivier Giroud
LAFC
vs. STL, at SKC
$7.8
2. Fafá Picault
VAN
vs. SEA, vs. MIN
$7.9
1. Evander
POR
vs. ATX, vs. DAL
$18.1
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. MIA, vs. PHI
$14.2
3. Riqui Puig
LA
at COL, vs. ATX
$16.6