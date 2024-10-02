MLS Fantasy Round 29 positional rankings

The penultimate round of the 2024 MLS Fantasy season is here as we approach the fantasy finish line. Round 29 is arguably the most important double-game week of the season, with both season-long titles and head-to-head championships hanging in the balance. All but two teams play twice this round, allowing fantasy managers to make some big moves leading up to the final round. Let’s get locked in on the top plays and values for Round 29.