MLS fan guide: What should you root for in the World Cup?

Combine all three and the next month is close to perfection for North American soccer junkies like you and me! I want the United States and Canada to shock the world. I want every player we watch week to week to either 1) make a bigger name for themselves or 2) add to their already storied place in the game.

With 36 players at the Big Soccer Dance – 37 if you count MLS Next PRO – Major League Soccer trails only the Big Five leagues in Europe when it comes to participation in Qatar 2022. It’s by far the most in MLS’s 27-year history. Make of that what you will. When you turn on matches, there’s a good chance you’ll see familiar faces in starting XIs, on the team sheet and leading from the bench.