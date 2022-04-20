MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022

It’s a new MLS season, which means there’s a new coaching carousel to track during 2022. A year ago, nine teams made managerial changes compared to six changes in 2020.
Here’s a look at each coaching change thus far.
- Departed coach: Matias Almeyda (April 18)
- Interim coach: Alex Covelo
- Incoming coach: N/A
The San Jose Earthquakes were the first team to make a coaching change in the 2022 season when they parted ways with Matias Almeyda on Monday, ending a three-and-a-half-year run for the Argentine head coach.
Almeyda joined San Jose in October 2018 and helped lead his team to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020. He had a 31W-42L-25D regular-season record, including a seven-game winless start this year (worst in club history).
San Jose then appointed Alex Covelo as interim head coach; he previously led Earthquakes II in MLS NEXT Pro. MLS legends Steve Ralston and Chris Wondolowski, as well as Quakes II assistant coach Luciano Fusco, all joined as interim assistants.
- Departed coach: Hernan Losada (April 20)
- Interim coach: Chad Ashton
- Incoming coach: N/A
D.C. United parted ways with second-year head coach Hernan Losada on Wednesday, a decision made entering MLS Week 8 amid a four-game losing streak in league play.
Losada arrived from Belgian top-flight side Beerschot in 2021 after Ben Olsen was at the helm for a decade.
The Argentine manager went 16W-19L-5D in one-plus season, with D.C. sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference table and finishing one point below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line a season ago.
Assistant coach Chad Ashton has been appointed interim head coach, a role he held during the 2020 campaign’s final month when the Olsen era ended.