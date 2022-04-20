MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022

Here’s a look at each coaching change thus far.

It’s a new MLS season, which means there’s a new coaching carousel to track during 2022. A year ago , nine teams made managerial changes compared to six changes in 2020 .

Departed coach : Matias Almeyda (April 18)

: Matias Almeyda (April 18) Interim coach : Alex Covelo

: Alex Covelo Incoming coach: N/A

The San Jose Earthquakes were the first team to make a coaching change in the 2022 season when they parted ways with Matias Almeyda on Monday, ending a three-and-a-half-year run for the Argentine head coach.

Almeyda joined San Jose in October 2018 and helped lead his team to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020. He had a 31W-42L-25D regular-season record, including a seven-game winless start this year (worst in club history).