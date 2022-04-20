MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

It’s a new MLS season, which means there’s a new coaching carousel to track during 2022. A year ago, nine teams made managerial changes compared to six changes in 2020.

Here’s a look at each coaching change thus far.

San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
  • Departed coach: Matias Almeyda (April 18)
  • Interim coach: Alex Covelo
  • Incoming coach: N/A

The San Jose Earthquakes were the first team to make a coaching change in the 2022 season when they parted ways with Matias Almeyda on Monday, ending a three-and-a-half-year run for the Argentine head coach.

Almeyda joined San Jose in October 2018 and helped lead his team to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020. He had a 31W-42L-25D regular-season record, including a seven-game winless start this year (worst in club history).

San Jose then appointed Alex Covelo as interim head coach; he previously led Earthquakes II in MLS NEXT Pro. MLS legends Steve Ralston and Chris Wondolowski, as well as Quakes II assistant coach Luciano Fusco, all joined as interim assistants.

D.C. United logo
D.C. United
  • Departed coach: Hernan Losada (April 20)
  • Interim coach: Chad Ashton
  • Incoming coach: N/A

D.C. United parted ways with second-year head coach Hernan Losada on Wednesday, a decision made entering MLS Week 8 amid a four-game losing streak in league play.

Losada arrived from Belgian top-flight side Beerschot in 2021 after Ben Olsen was at the helm for a decade.

The Argentine manager went 16W-19L-5D in one-plus season, with D.C. sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference table and finishing one point below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line a season ago.

Assistant coach Chad Ashton has been appointed interim head coach, a role he held during the 2020 campaign’s final month when the Olsen era ended.

San Jose Earthquakes D.C. United

Related Stories

Chicago & Columbus upset, Houston & San Jose advance in Third Round
Power Rankings: LAFC & Seattle back on top, Toronto soar after Week 7
Matias Almeyda era ends: What's next for the San Jose Earthquakes?
More News
More News
MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022

MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2022
FC Cincinnati supports two local service projects for Greener Goals Week of Service

FC Cincinnati supports two local service projects for Greener Goals Week of Service
Colorado Rapids going green

Colorado Rapids going green
Philadelphia Union announce Greener Goals initiatives

Philadelphia Union announce Greener Goals initiatives
Sporting Kansas City partners with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service 

Sporting Kansas City partners with Kansas City Community Gardens for a day of service 
Sources: Carlos Vela, LAFC agree to contract extension
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Carlos Vela, LAFC agree to contract extension
More News
Video
Video
D.C. United's Hernan Losada OUT: Who is Next, What is Next for the Club?
18:18

D.C. United's Hernan Losada OUT: Who is Next, What is Next for the Club?
HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Rio Grande Valley | April 19, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Rio Grande Valley | April 19, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks | April 19, 2022
4:05

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks | April 19, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC | April 19, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit City FC vs. Columbus Crew SC | April 19, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!