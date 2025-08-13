CF Montréal acquire Matty Longstaff, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint joins Toronto FC

CF Montréal have acquired midfielder Matty Longstaff from Toronto FC in exchange for forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and up to $275,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Wednesday.

In the trade, Toronto receive $225,000 in guaranteed 2025 GAM as well as an additional $50,000 in conditional 2026 GAM pending Longstaff’s roster status in 2026.

Longstaff to Montréal

Longstaff, 25, joined Toronto before the 2024 season from boyhood side Newcastle United. The Englisman featured in 49 matches for the Reds across two seasons, recording 2g/3a during that span.

"Firstly, we would like to thank Jules-Anthony for his services to the club over the past three seasons in Montreal. We wish him the best for the continuation of his career,” said CF Montréal managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology, Luca Saputo.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Matty Longstaff. His midfield profile will add depth to our team. He is a player who already has a wealth of experience. We are confident that Matty will help us reach a higher level.”

Vilsaint to Toronto

Vilsaint, a 22-year-old Canadian youth international, has made 45 appearances with Montréal across all competitions since signing with the club in 2023 and has registered 3g/5a. This season, Vilsaint has made just nine MLS appearances, adding one assist.

“We are happy to welcome Jules-Anthony to Toronto and the Toronto FC family,” said Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez. “He is a young and promising striker who will add depth to our roster, and we look forward to working with Jules.”

"We would like to thank Matty for his contributions over the past year and a half at Toronto FC,” said Hernandez. “Matty arrived in Toronto in hopes of re-establishing himself in first-team football after a lengthy injury. We are grateful to Matty for his relentless effort whenever selected on the pitch and his top professionalism at our club during his time. We wish him the best in his next endeavour and look forward to crossing paths again soon.”

With 10 matchdays left in the regular season, both Canadian clubs reside near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Toronto sit 12th (22 points), while Montréal are 14th (19 points).