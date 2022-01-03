Steve Cherundolo named new LAFC head coach

“We believe Steve is the right coach for LAFC at this important time in our history,” LAFC lead managing owner Larry Berg said in a release. “We have always had high expectations for our club both on and off the field, and I know our incredible fans do as well. We have a talented group of players, and I am confident we are going to add even more exciting talent to that group very soon. We believe that Steve is the coach who will harness that talent, win important matches, and give our fans a team they are proud to support.”