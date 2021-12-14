Pat Noonan named FC Cincinnati head coach

FC Cincinnati have named Pat Noonan as their head coach as the 2022 MLS season approaches, the club announced Tuesday.

“It’s an honor to be named the head coach of FC Cincinnati,” Noonan said. “Thank you to Chris, Jeff Berding, Carl H. Lindner III and the ownership group for putting their faith in me. I’m thrilled to take on this opportunity at FC Cincinnati and to get started.”

Aside from his time in Philadelphia, Noonan was also an assistant coach with the LA Galaxy and US men’s national team – working alongside now- New England Revolution head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena at both stops.

“We are proud to introduce Pat as the new head coach of FC Cincinnati,” Albright said in a release. “He has demonstrated a track record of coaching success and we are excited to bring his leadership to FC Cincinnati.”

Together, they’re looking to bring the Ohio-based side forward after three straight bottom-of-the-league finishes since joining MLS as an expansion side in 2019.

Noonan joins after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Union , where new Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright also previously worked.

During his playing career from 2003-12, Noonan twice won MLS Cup, lifted back-to-back Supporters’ Shields and raised three US Open Cups across stops with New England, LA, Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders. On the international scene, he earned 15 USMNT caps.

Noonan is FC Cincinnati’s fourth head coach in as many years after the club was previously led by Alan Koch, Ron Jans and Jaap Stam. Yoann Damet and Tyrone Marshall have both served as interim head coach for varying lengths of time.

Now, they’ve landed a well-regarded coach in Noonan who carries vast MLS experience. And the Orange & Blue are hoping that portends well for their first full campaign at TQL Stadium, their state-of-the-art venue that opened in 2021.