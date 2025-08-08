Why Toronto FC traded for Djordje Mihailovic & what's next

Toronto FC have never been afraid to spend big in the transfer market, boasting some of the biggest names in MLS over the past decade.

"The conversation about winning trophies, getting back to the top, is ultimately what persuaded me here.”

"Toronto is a massive organization," Mihailovic said in his introductory press conference on Friday afternoon. "They were at the top of the league at one point when I just came into MLS, and when I think of Toronto, I think of trophies.

Fitting the pattern, the Reds made their latest splash this week, acquiring Colorado Rapids playmaker Djordje Mihailovic for the second-largest cash-for-player trade fee in league history (up to $9 million).

New centerpiece

As the club parted ways with former Italian DPs Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi in early July, the move for Mihailovic accelerated over the last four to six weeks, driven not only by the club's eagerness but also by the player's desire to finalize the deal.

“When I hear Toronto FC, all I think about is the treble, trophies, the MVP players before me, and you think of just a massive club," explained Mihailovic. "That was how it was when I first came into the league, and that thought alone drew me immediately.

"When I heard this idea... I quickly tried to grab it. The thought of playing here, helping the team for how many years I'm here for, and to be a part of that history and to help get Toronto back to the top of the league.”

For general manager Jason Hernandez, Mihailovic's proven track record in MLS helped separate him as an ideal target. The 26-year-old came up as a Chicago Fire FC homegrown and has since become one of the league's more reliable statsheet contributors in stints with CF Montréal and Colorado.