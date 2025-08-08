Why Toronto FC traded for Djordje Mihailovic & what's next

Toronto FC have never been afraid to spend big in the transfer market, boasting some of the biggest names in MLS over the past decade.
Fitting the pattern, the Reds made their latest splash this week, acquiring Colorado Rapids playmaker Djordje Mihailovic for the second-largest cash-for-player trade fee in league history (up to $9 million).
"Toronto is a massive organization," Mihailovic said in his introductory press conference on Friday afternoon. "They were at the top of the league at one point when I just came into MLS, and when I think of Toronto, I think of trophies.
"The conversation about winning trophies, getting back to the top, is ultimately what persuaded me here.”
New centerpiece
As the club parted ways with former Italian DPs Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi in early July, the move for Mihailovic accelerated over the last four to six weeks, driven not only by the club's eagerness but also by the player's desire to finalize the deal.
“When I hear Toronto FC, all I think about is the treble, trophies, the MVP players before me, and you think of just a massive club," explained Mihailovic. "That was how it was when I first came into the league, and that thought alone drew me immediately.
"When I heard this idea... I quickly tried to grab it. The thought of playing here, helping the team for how many years I'm here for, and to be a part of that history and to help get Toronto back to the top of the league.”
For general manager Jason Hernandez, Mihailovic's proven track record in MLS helped separate him as an ideal target. The 26-year-old came up as a Chicago Fire FC homegrown and has since become one of the league's more reliable statsheet contributors in stints with CF Montréal and Colorado.
“We wanted to identify the No. 10, the creative midfielder, as a priority for us and our team," said general manager Jason Hernandez. "With that, we very quickly had our long list and our short list, at a point where we felt really strongly about it, and Djordje was at the top of the short list."
Laying a foundation
It's the biggest move in Toronto's rebuild as they chart a new course under first-year head coach Robin Fraser.
It's all with an eye on returning the club to their previous heights. Before a downturn in recent years, the Reds enjoyed a historic run of success, culminating in an MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship treble in 2017.
"The reason why we're all here is to try to win…There's a tremendous desire and push to get us back to where we were," said Fraser.
"We’re so excited to have Djordje now because it's just further evidence as to what this club is about. This club is committed to winning and this club is committed to being good. This is a really exciting day for me, and one of the reasons why I'm here, and why Djordje’s here, and why Jason's here, is because we all share this passion that we want to win. End of story.”
Ready to work
For his part, Mihailovic said he sees a strong foundation and a group of players that share the desire to restore the club's status as an Eastern Conference power.
“I see a bunch of hardworking guys that don't quit. That's what I've seen from Toronto all season long," said Mihailovic.
"Right now in the locker room, I see a bunch of guys that have the same passion like I do, Richie [Laryea], also, a few more of those guys that have the passion and desire to win. [Jonathan Osorio] was here from when those good days were in Toronto, with the treble and all those trophies, so he knows also what it takes to be at the top."
Mihailovic was enjoying another productive season in Colorado, posting 9g/7a in 24 starts after contributing 11g/14a in 2024. While he hopes to maintain that type of output with his new club, the 26-year-old said he's got grander hopes for the club's future.
"The idea of winning and the idea of getting back to winning trophies here," Mihailovic said. "Everybody talks about winning, everybody talks about making playoffs, but I could truly sense the truth behind them explaining their project of getting back to the top of the league, and I trust them.
"I trust that we're gonna build a very good team to compete with the best.”