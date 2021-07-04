Chris Armas relieved of duties as Toronto FC coach

Toronto FC have relieved Chris Armas of his duties as head coach, effective immediately, the club announced Sunday afternoon. Further details will be addressed at a 4:00 p.m. press conference with TFC president Bill Manning and general manager Ali Curtis.

Toronto FC are coming off the worst defeat in club history — a 7-1 loss at D.C. United Saturday — and have won just once in their first 11 matches. The Reds sit in last place in the league with five points and have lost their last six matches.

Armas was brought in by Toronto FC to replace Greg Vanney, who departed for the LA Galaxy after leading the Reds to unprecedented heights, guiding the squad to a treble in 2017, winning MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship. He holds every coaching record in TFC history, including matches managed (250) and wins (112). He originally took charge during the 2014 season.