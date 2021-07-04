Chris Armas relieved of duties as Toronto FC coach

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Toronto FC have relieved Chris Armas of his duties as head coach, effective immediately, the club announced Sunday afternoon. Further details will be addressed at a 4:00 p.m. press conference with TFC president Bill Manning and general manager Ali Curtis.

Toronto FC are coming off the worst defeat in club history — a 7-1 loss at D.C. United Saturday — and have won just once in their first 11 matches. The Reds sit in last place in the league with five points and have lost their last six matches.

Armas was brought in by Toronto FC to replace Greg Vanney, who departed for the LA Galaxy after leading the Reds to unprecedented heights, guiding the squad to a treble in 2017, winning MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship. He holds every coaching record in TFC history, including matches managed (250) and wins (112). He originally took charge during the 2014 season.

The New York Red Bulls parted ways with Armas last September after going 29-21-11 during his time as the club’s head coach.

Toronto FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 11's action
Why Toronto FC decided now was the time to part with Chris Armas: "We just saw no way back"
Toronto FC down, not out after worst loss in club history but "something has to give"

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Nissan Stadium to host United States-Canada World Cup qualifier on Sept. 5

Nissan Stadium to host United States-Canada World Cup qualifier on Sept. 5
Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 11's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 11's action
Why Toronto FC decided now was the time to part with Chris Armas: "We just saw no way back"

Why Toronto FC decided now was the time to part with Chris Armas: "We just saw no way back"
Report: Barcelona's Sergio Busquets targeted by MLS clubs
Transfer Tracker

Report: Barcelona's Sergio Busquets targeted by MLS clubs
Raphael Wicky on Alvaro Medran turnaround: "I told him what I wasn't happy about"

Raphael Wicky on Alvaro Medran turnaround: "I told him what I wasn't happy about"
Chris Armas relieved of duties as Toronto FC coach

Chris Armas relieved of duties as Toronto FC coach
More News
Video
Video
Solar SC vs Chicago Fire FC | MLS NEXT Cup U19 Final
2:05:05

Solar SC vs Chicago Fire FC | MLS NEXT Cup U19 Final
Week 11 continues tonight! Here are 4 things you should know
1:03
Headlines

Week 11 continues tonight! Here are 4 things you should know
New England Revolution's Tajon Buchanan goal vs. Columbus | Enhanced Highlight
0:29

New England Revolution's Tajon Buchanan goal vs. Columbus | Enhanced Highlight
Columbus Crew's Gyasi Zardes goal vs. New England | Enhanced Highlight
0:21

Columbus Crew's Gyasi Zardes goal vs. New England | Enhanced Highlight
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.