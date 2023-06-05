MLS Abroad XI: Who were the best exports in Europe's 2022-23 season?

Trusty was named Birmingham City’s Player of the Season as they finished 17th in the grueling, unrelenting Championship. The 24-year-old center back was on loan at the second-tier club from Arsenal, who he originally joined last summer after completing a pre-arranged transfer from the Colorado Rapids .

It will be challenging for Trusty, who had four goals and two assists in 48 games across competitions, to consistently break into Arsenal’s first-team plans given who’s already part of Mikel Arteta’s squad. Maybe the US international gets loaned out again for 2023-24 or secures a permanent move to another English side?