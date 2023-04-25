Matchday

Taty Castellanos makes history! On-loan NYCFC star scores four against Real Madrid

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Taty Girona

Taty Castellanos isn't just thriving in LaLiga with Girona FC. He's making history there.

The MLS Cup 2021 and Golden Boot presented by Audi award winner with New York City FC, on loan at the City Football Group affiliate club through June 2023, put in a career-defining performance Tuesday by scoring four goals against none other than Real Madrid in a stunning 4-2 win.

This truly remarkable display from the Argentine striker was also 76 years in the making, as Castellanos became the first player since 1947 to put four goals past Los Blancos in a league game.

Taty struck twice in both halves to set the stage for the shock result before being subbed off in the 72nd minute, under a thunderous ovation from fans at Estadi Montilivi.

Former NYCFC defender Alexander Callens, who signed with the Blanquivermells in January, was an unused substitute for the home side.

Castellanos reached 12 tallies in all competitions (31 games) with Girona after Tuesday's offensive explosion that will surely catapult his international profile. Those familiar with MLS were already well aware of his scoring prowess, with the 24-year-old scoring 50 goals and 20 assists in 109 regular-season games – including a breakout 19g/8a 2021 season.

Now the entire global soccer community has Castellanos on its radar, which could mean even bigger and better things for NYCFC's on-loan star.

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar fined for simulation-embellishment
Columbus Crew defender Will Sands out for 2023 with torn ACL

DC United acquire forward Cristian Dájome from Vancouver Whitecaps
Seattle Sounders loan midfielder Danny Leyva to Colorado Rapids
Power Rankings: NYCFC soar, Red Bulls drop after Matchday 9
