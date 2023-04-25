Taty Castellanos makes history! On-loan NYCFC star scores four against Real Madrid

The MLS Cup 2021 and Golden Boot presented by Audi award winner with New York City FC, on loan at the City Football Group affiliate club through June 2023, put in a career-defining performance Tuesday by scoring four goals against none other than Real Madrid in a stunning 4-2 win.

This truly remarkable display from the Argentine striker was also 76 years in the making, as Castellanos became the first player since 1947 to put four goals past Los Blancos in a league game.