MLS' 10 most improved players from the 2021 season

It doesn't really matter what field you’re in or what area of human life is under examination at a given time. The goal should always be to make gradual forward strides, to be better than we were the year before.

There’s been no shortage of Major League Soccer players who took that notion to heart, but tossed out the word gradual, to improve their play by leaps and bounds in 2021. With the regular season winding down, we wanted to make sure these players (most of whom won't be in serious running for major league awards) a very due tip of the cap for the progress they've made this campaign.

The point here is to salute guys who made great progress in their development curve to reach a whole new level. You won't find any seasoned veterans rallying from a down period of performance or any younger guys riding the form roller coaster back up to a level similar to previous heights. Sorry, Sporting Kansas City fans, but that means no Andreu Fontas and no Daniel Salloi.