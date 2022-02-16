Top 5 under-the-radar signings of the 2022 MLS offseason

It's no secret a sizable portion of Columbus ' downfall last season can be chalked up to the precipitous drop in quality flank play. Their wide backs were hurt and the wingers' chance creation fell off by a decent margin. With the flank crew not up to the level the Crew have grown accustomed to, it simply left too much weight for the injury-riddled spine to bear. All that brings us to Yeboah , who is precisely the type of player needed to help revert the Columbus wide game to its former glory.

The 24-year-old Ghana international has the schoolyard moxie to take on defenders all day, and the ball skills to back up that boldness. Each of his four teams over the last five seasons fared considerably better with him on the field than they did without him, but most were too impatient waiting on his end product to kick in. If the first half of this season with Wisla Krakow is any indication, that wait for Yeboah to turn his danger quotient into goals and assist may be coming to an end.