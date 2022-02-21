Ranking the 7 new MLS head coaches' chances for success in 2022

Nico Estevez

This one could go either way. Even though FC Dallas waved goodbye to Ricardo Pepi this winter, there are some exciting things happening with an attack that was rather feast or famine in 2021 (hello, Alan Velasco and Paul Arriola). This team is now legitimately two-deep at every front-line spot and Paxton Pomykal is back in the quarterback role. On the other hand, big questions remain about each of the back five field positions not occupied by center back Matt Hedges. Add it all up and Estevez has plenty of work to do in Frisco with a team that could disappoint again as easily as they could put together a solid campaign.