Minnesota in trouble, RSL's new tradition and more from Week 3

Only one perfect team left in the whole damn league after just three weeks. Let's start with them:

Emphasis mine. I don’t think RSL ever broke anything with the ball last year except for their fanbase’s spirit. But this is just gorgeous, gorgeous soccer:

“They do three, four, five things really well,” Sanchez said after the game. “Obviously with their new players, they can put them on the field and try to implement new plays into their game. I think we did a good job for the first 30 minutes and then they broke us with the ball.”

There are the boxscore stats, as RSL had a comfy 55 percent possession and outshot Sporting 10 to 6, with four of those on target to just the one for the visitors. And there are some advanced stats, as RSL generated a respectable 1.4 xG while holding Sporting to just .5.

After RSL ’s win last week at Minnesota United , I was pretty convinced that this is exactly what Freddy Juarez’s gameplan was going to be. After their 3-1 win on Saturday against Sporting KC , I am reassessing … basically everything. RSL weren’t just deserving winners, they were objectively good and fun to watch by basically any measure.

This is fine! This is a very good plan for lots of teams, and if I was a manager of a non-playoff side I’d likely do the same thing myself.

Usually there are a few poor-ish teams that start the year hot by playing low-block, high-energy counterattacking soccer. It is famously easier to destroy than to create, and this is especially true early in the season. Nobody’s sharp, which means turnovers are more frequent, and more frequent turnovers means more frequent counterattacks born of opportunism rather than true creativity.

This isn’t quite the same thing, but the principle is the same: progressive distribution from Glad (he completed 36 of 38 progressive passes on Saturday; last year his average was 16.8 for 23.4 as per Second Spectrum) finds Ruiz in space, and then it’s through-the-lines-and-off-to-the-races once again:

When Ruiz is in that spot he is always going to pick out the overlap, and with Damir Kreilach now a late, box-arriving midfield threat taking advantage of the space Rubio Rubin is creating rather than miscast as a No. 9 himself, this pattern of play has the potential to be deadly.

That view, taken from Second Spectrum’s tactical cam, gives you a clear picture of just how easily RSL evaded any pressure from the Sporting front three — Nick Besler ’s skip pass to Justen Glad is the low-key star of the show — and then got the ball onto Pablo Ruiz ’s foot with no pressure anywhere near him.

Regardless of what the future holds, though, watching RSL on Saturday brought me more joy and provided more proof of concept with regard to the talent on the team and Juarez’s vision for how to make it work than all of 2020 combined. It was beautiful and fun, and they capped it with my favorite new MLS tradition:

Rubin, by the way, had a brace in this game to go along with the pair of assists he picked up in the win at Minnesota. This is hopefully just the start of a mid-career rejuvenation (or maybe just “juvenation” given his lack of production over the past eight years) for Rubin, who at one point was the USMNT forward of the future but who has never quite panned out at any of his previous stops.

That gappiness is what killed them in the playoffs last season vs. Minnesota United and Bebelo Reynoso , and it was the defining defensive trait of KC's miserable 2019 season. Peter Vermes has some stuff to figure out here.

Sporting, of course, had something to do with that. They were slow to get pressure to the ball while being poor and disjointed at closing down gaps, which is a deadly combo. A lot of RSL’s comfort running play through Ruiz had to do with how deep Ilie was sitting, which meant there was always time and space to exploit right in central midfield for the hosts.

They are at the top of the standings for points per game and pettiness per 90, and have made themselves must-see TV real quick.

First, the visitors: I wrote last week about how quickly they’ve developed an identity as a pass-and-move team that constantly creates outlets and danger with coordinated off-the-ball movement. And in this one, watch how Diego Fagundez — a central midfielder — decisively pushes forward to take space out wide when winger Cecilio Dominguez drops into the half-space:

Speaking of Bebelo, he and his Loons also have a ton to figure out and remain on the struggle bus. They are officially dead last, both winless and pointless after a 1-0 home loss to expansion side Austin FC on Saturday.

This goal was not an accident; it comes from a blueprint. Over the past two weeks they’ve inflicted that blueprint on the road against two playoff teams and come away with six points. And the truth is that this should’ve been their second-straight multi-goal victory, with some poor finishing from the center forwards (a looming issue) sparing Minnesota any further blushes.

The Loons should be blushing anyway. They were chasing the game at home for 73 minutes and created just one half-chance and one good chance. The half-chance came from the singular genius of Bebelo, who came off with a knock just before the hour. The good chance came off a cross from rookie Justin McMaster to 17-year-old Homegrown attacker Patrick Weah, who was making his MLS debut.

This is not how it was supposed to go in 2021. This year was supposed to be about translating last season's late run and playoff magic into a full season of progress marked by occasional dominance.

“I think the biggest thing, I said after the game, we’re certainly not controlling any part of the game for long enough periods,” said head coach Adrian Heath afterward. “We certainly haven’t had enough of a threat in the attacking third. And that’s put everybody else under pressure in terms of, that one goal either way at the moment, is going to prove very costly for us. And, that proved again today.”

A big part of what's going wrong is how ineffective Minnesota have been at driving the game forward off the dribble, which was one of their strong suits last year. They were third in dribbles attempted and ninth over the course of the entire season in dribble success rate in 2020, a number that climbed into the top five for the stretch run and the playoffs.

This year they're still third in attempts but are 24th in success rate, completing just 45.5 percent of their dribbles. Bebelo is 11-for-20 on his attempts, which is really good for a guy who's the focal point of every opposing gameplan. The rest of the team combined is 19-for-46, which is really, really bad for guys who should, in theory, be benefitting from Bebelo's gravity and the extra space it opens up.

Let's make it more granular:

No winger has completed more than three dribbles on the season.

Central midfielders Wil Trapp, Jan Gregus and Osvaldo Alonso have combined to complete three dribbles on the season.

Fullbacks Chase Gasper and Romain Metanire have combined for six successful dribbles on the season.

That means...

They do not eliminate defenders in high-leverage 1v1 sitautions.

They do not progress the ball easily against rotating midfields after good passing sequences, which means Bebelo habitually has to drop deeper.

They do not get the ball to fullbacks in stride, on the overlap against backpedaling defenders.

It is a slog just to get into the final third for this team. Once they manage it, it's been Bebelo or nothing. That is not a winning formula.

Since the league scrapped the old shootout after the 1999 season only six teams have started the year 0-3-0 or worse and gone on to make the playoffs. Two of those came last year with the expanded, 10-team field in the East, so really it's four teams over 20 "normal" years. That's a decent sample size.