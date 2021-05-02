Inter Miami send support to grieving Higuain family with pre-game banner

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Before the opening kickoff of Sunday’s showdown against Nashville SC, Inter Miami CF players had a touching message for the Higuain brothers, who missed the match following the death of their mother. 

The starters and available subs posed for a pre-match photo and unfurled a banner reading “Fuerza Familia Higuain.”

Gonzalo and Federico Higuain, who became the first siblings to score in the same MLS match in a Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Union, flew back to Argentina to be with their family after their mother, Nancy Zacarias, passed away earlier this week after battling cancer.

