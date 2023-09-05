Messi & more: MLS guide to South American World Cup qualifiers

The September international window includes 27 MLS players called up for World Cup qualifiers in South America, starting their countries’ two-year journey in pursuit of a North America 2026 spot.
The expanded, 48-team World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico will include six qualifiers from South America (plus potentially one playoff qualifier) – highlighted by defending champions Argentina. Along the way, teams play a home-and-away, round-robin tournament through September 2025.
Here’s your MLS-centric guide (sorted by FIFA World Ranking). Eight of 10 countries have MLS representation; Brazil and Chile are outliers.
MLS players
- Thiago Almada (M, Atlanta United)
- Lionel Messi (F, Inter Miami CF)
- Alan Velasco (F, FC Dallas)
Messi and Almada return from La Albiceleste's group that won the 2022 World Cup title in penalty kicks over France, while Velasco has earned a first-time call-up.
World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23
- Sept. 7 vs. Ecuador, 8 pm ET
- Sept. 12 at Bolivia, 4 pm ET
FIFA World Ranking: 1
Best World Cup finish: Three-time winner (1978, 1986, 2022)
MLS players
- Cristian Olivera (F, LAFC)
- Facundo Torres (F, Orlando City SC)
La Celeste play their first competitive games under legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa. Torres was part of their 2022 World Cup squad, while Olivera is looking to break into the senior squad after his summertime transfer.
World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23
- Sept. 8 vs. Chile, 8 pm ET
- Sept. 12 at Ecuador, 5 pm ET
FIFA World Ranking: 16
Best World Cup finish: Two-time winner (1930, 1950)
MLS player
- Santiago Arias (D, FC Cincinnati)
La Tricolor look to return to the World Cup after missing out on Qatar 2022. To help accomplish that, Arias brings a veteran presence in search of his first cap since October 2020.
World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23
- Sept. 7 vs. Venezuela, 7 pm ET
- Sept. 12 at Chile, 8:30 pm ET
FIFA World Ranking: 17
Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinalist (2014)
MLS players
- Luis Abram (D, Atlanta United)
- Miguel Araujo (D, Portland Timbers)
- Wilder Cartagena (M, Orlando City SC)
- Pedro Gallese (GK, Orlando City SC)
- Raúl Ruidíaz (F, Seattle Sounders FC)
- Miguel Trauco (D, San Jose Earthquakes)
La Blanquirroja narrowly missed out on qualifying for Qatar 2022, losing on penalty kicks to Australia. That sting certainly lingers for veterans like Gallese, Ruidíaz and Trauco – all of whom have over 50 caps.
World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23
- Sept. 7 at Paraguay, 6:30 pm ET
- Sept. 12 vs. Brazil, 10 pm ET
FIFA World Ranking: 21
Best World Cup finish: Two-time quarterfinalist (1970, 1978)
MLS players
- Carlos Gruezo (M, San Jose Earthquakes)
Gruezo has played for La Tri at two previous World Cups (2014, '22). Can the Earthquakes' offseason signing make it a third?
World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23
- Sept. 7 at Argentina - 8 pm ET
- Sept. 12 vs. Uruguay - 5 pm ET
FIFA World Ranking: 40
Best World Cup finish: Round of 16 (2006)
MLS players
- Carlos Coronel (GK, New York Red Bulls)
- Andrés Cubas (M, Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Diego Gómez (M, Inter Miami CF)
- Braian Ojeda (M, Real Salt Lake)
Columbus Crew legend Guillermo Barros Schelotto has called up four MLS talents as Los Guaraníes seek their first World Cup trip since 2010. Cubas is the most experienced of the bunch, while Gómez and Ojeda are both U22 Initiative players.
World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23
- Sept. 7 vs. Peru, 6:30 pm ET
- Sept. 12 at Venezuela, 6 pm ET
FIFA World Ranking: 49
Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinalist (2010)
MLS players
- Jesús Bueno (M, Philadelphia Union)
- Sergio Córdova (F, Vancover Whitecaps FC)
- Christian Makoun (D, New England Revolution)
- José Martínez (M, Philadelphia Union)
- Josef Martínez (F, Inter Miami CF)
- Junior Moreno (M, FC Cincinnati)
- Miguel Navarro (D, Chicago Fire FC)
- Jefferson Savarino (F, Real Salt Lake)
Whether it's Savarino or Martínez (Josef or José), there's no shortage of MLS experience looking to send La Vinotinto to their first-ever World Cup.
World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23
- Sept. 7 at Colombia, 7 pm ET
- Sept. 12 vs. Paraguay, 6 pm ET
FIFA World Ranking: 57
Best World Cup finish: Never qualified
MLS player
- Efrain Morales (D, Atlanta United)
Morales, a homegrown defender for ATLUTD, has earned his first-ever senior call-up for La Verde. He's played extensively for their MLS NEXT Pro side.
World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23
- Sept. 8 at Brazil, 8:45 pm ET
- Sept. 12 vs. Argentina, 4 pm ET
FIFA World Ranking: 83
Best World Cup finish: Group Stage (1930, 1950, 1994)