Matchday

Messi & more: MLS guide to South American World Cup qualifiers

23MLS_09.05_Int_Callups
MLSsoccer staff

The September international window includes 27 MLS players called up for World Cup qualifiers in South America, starting their countries’ two-year journey in pursuit of a North America 2026 spot.

The expanded, 48-team World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico will include six qualifiers from South America (plus potentially one playoff qualifier) – highlighted by defending champions Argentina. Along the way, teams play a home-and-away, round-robin tournament through September 2025.

Here’s your MLS-centric guide (sorted by FIFA World Ranking). Eight of 10 countries have MLS representation; Brazil and Chile are outliers.

September 2023: Every MLS call-up

Argentina logo
Argentina

MLS players

Messi and Almada return from La Albiceleste's group that won the 2022 World Cup title in penalty kicks over France, while Velasco has earned a first-time call-up.

World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23

  • Sept. 7 vs. Ecuador, 8 pm ET
  • Sept. 12 at Bolivia, 4 pm ET

FIFA World Ranking: 1

Best World Cup finish: Three-time winner (1978, 1986, 2022)

Uruguay logo
Uruguay

MLS players

La Celeste play their first competitive games under legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa. Torres was part of their 2022 World Cup squad, while Olivera is looking to break into the senior squad after his summertime transfer.

World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23

  • Sept. 8 vs. Chile, 8 pm ET
  • Sept. 12 at Ecuador, 5 pm ET

FIFA World Ranking: 16

Best World Cup finish: Two-time winner (1930, 1950)

Colombia logo
Colombia

MLS player

La Tricolor look to return to the World Cup after missing out on Qatar 2022. To help accomplish that, Arias brings a veteran presence in search of his first cap since October 2020.

World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23

  • Sept. 7 vs. Venezuela, 7 pm ET
  • Sept. 12 at Chile, 8:30 pm ET

FIFA World Ranking: 17

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinalist (2014)

Peru logo
Peru

MLS players

La Blanquirroja narrowly missed out on qualifying for Qatar 2022, losing on penalty kicks to Australia. That sting certainly lingers for veterans like Gallese, Ruidíaz and Trauco – all of whom have over 50 caps.

World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23

  • Sept. 7 at Paraguay, 6:30 pm ET
  • Sept. 12 vs. Brazil, 10 pm ET

FIFA World Ranking: 21

Best World Cup finish: Two-time quarterfinalist (1970, 1978)

Ecuador logo
Ecuador

MLS players

Gruezo has played for La Tri at two previous World Cups (2014, '22). Can the Earthquakes' offseason signing make it a third?

World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23

  • Sept. 7 at Argentina - 8 pm ET
  • Sept. 12 vs. Uruguay - 5 pm ET

FIFA World Ranking: 40

Best World Cup finish: Round of 16 (2006)

Paraguay logo
Paraguay

MLS players

Columbus Crew legend Guillermo Barros Schelotto has called up four MLS talents as Los Guaraníes seek their first World Cup trip since 2010. Cubas is the most experienced of the bunch, while Gómez and Ojeda are both U22 Initiative players.

World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23

  • Sept. 7 vs. Peru, 6:30 pm ET
  • Sept. 12 at Venezuela, 6 pm ET

FIFA World Ranking: 49

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinalist (2010)

Venezuela logo
Venezuela

MLS players

Whether it's Savarino or Martínez (Josef or José), there's no shortage of MLS experience looking to send La Vinotinto to their first-ever World Cup.

World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23

  • Sept. 7 at Colombia, 7 pm ET
  • Sept. 12 vs. Paraguay, 6 pm ET

FIFA World Ranking: 57

Best World Cup finish: Never qualified

Bolivia logo
Bolivia

MLS player

Morales, a homegrown defender for ATLUTD, has earned his first-ever senior call-up for La Verde. He's played extensively for their MLS NEXT Pro side.

World Cup qualifiers - Sept. '23

  • Sept. 8 at Brazil, 8:45 pm ET
  • Sept. 12 vs. Argentina, 4 pm ET

FIFA World Ranking: 83

Best World Cup finish: Group Stage (1930, 1950, 1994)

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Messi Joins Inter Miami World Cup

Related Stories

Who will win? 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi tracker
Team of the Matchday: Miami, Orlando continue rise in Matchday 30
Colorado Rapids part ways with head coach Robin Fraser

Become a Messi Insider: Sign up to receive insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Team of the Matchday: Miami, Orlando continue rise in Matchday 30
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Miami, Orlando continue rise in Matchday 30
Chiellini: Messi's Inter Miami "by far" best I've faced in MLS

Chiellini: Messi's Inter Miami "by far" best I've faced in MLS
Made in Barcelona! Busquets, Messi & Alba create Inter Miami golazo vs. LAFC

Made in Barcelona! Busquets, Messi & Alba create Inter Miami golazo vs. LAFC
Messi, Almada & Velasco: Argentina call MLS trio for World Cup qualifiers

Messi, Almada & Velasco: Argentina call MLS trio for World Cup qualifiers
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Lionel Messi set to make first MLS start vs. Nashville SC

Lionel Messi set to make first MLS start vs. Nashville SC
More News
Video
Video
Messi Mania goes to Hollywood | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
2:45

Messi Mania goes to Hollywood | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
Nashville slow down Messi Mania | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
2:28

Nashville slow down Messi Mania | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
Inter Miami: In discussion for best in MLS?  
2:37
Extratime

Inter Miami: In discussion for best in MLS?  
Lionel Messi conquers New York | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
2:31

Lionel Messi conquers New York | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.