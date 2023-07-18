Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass

Will it happen Friday night (8:00 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass , Univision) against Liga MX's Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup action?

Miami have gone all out during the Secondary Transfer Window, bringing in Messi and fellow FC Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets as new manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino (who coached both superstars at the LaLiga giants) takes the reins in South Florida. It's all part of a massively ambitious plan to turn the club into an MLS - and regional - powerhouse.

They can take a promising first step towards said objective via Leagues Cup, a World Cup-style tournament pitting Major League Soccer and Liga MX clubs against each other that grants access to next year's Concacaf Champions Cup.

In addition to Cruz Azul, the Herons will also face Atlanta United on Tuesday, July 25 (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass) as they look to advance to the knockout stages.

Miami resume their MLS campaign on Saturday, Aug. 20 when hosting Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium - the first of 12 remaining league matches that will determine whether they qualify for the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.