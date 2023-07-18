Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass

MLSsoccer staff

He's signed, he's been unveiled and he's even begun training. Now all that's left is for Lionel Messi to make his official Inter Miami CF debut. 

Will it happen Friday night (8:00 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Univision) against Liga MX's Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup action?

How to watch and stream

When

  • Friday, July 21 | 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

Where

  • DRV PNK Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Miami have gone all out during the Secondary Transfer Window, bringing in Messi and fellow FC Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets as new manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino (who coached both superstars at the LaLiga giants) takes the reins in South Florida. It's all part of a massively ambitious plan to turn the club into an MLS - and regional - powerhouse.

They can take a promising first step towards said objective via Leagues Cup, a World Cup-style tournament pitting Major League Soccer and Liga MX clubs against each other that grants access to next year's Concacaf Champions Cup.

In addition to Cruz Azul, the Herons will also face Atlanta United on Tuesday, July 25 (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass) as they look to advance to the knockout stages.

Miami resume their MLS campaign on Saturday, Aug. 20 when hosting Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium - the first of 12 remaining league matches that will determine whether they qualify for the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

They'll also face Supporters' Shield-leading FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinals on Aug. 23.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
Messi Joins Inter Miami Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Matchday Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets take part in first Inter Miami training session
Lionel Messi's first Inter Miami training session: Highlights on MLS Season Pass
Lionel Messi's official Inter Miami CF No. 10 jersey is available for pre-order

Together again! Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets train for the first time with Inter Miami
4:30

Together again! Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets train for the first time with Inter Miami
WATCH: David Beckham welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami
3:49

WATCH: David Beckham welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami
Lionel Messi on joining Inter Miami: "I'm very moved"
2:43

Lionel Messi on joining Inter Miami: "I'm very moved"
Lionel Messi officially unveiled to Inter Miami CF fans
1:30

Lionel Messi officially unveiled to Inter Miami CF fans
