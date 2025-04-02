MVP Power Rankings: Why Inter Miami's Luis Suárez leads the race

We're six weeks into the 2025 season, so let's talk way-early Landon Donovan MLS MVP favorites.
To win the year-end award, you have to show your value and influence week in and week out while contributing to a winning side.
I will get to the front-runners, but let me first talk about a few honorable mentions who fell just outside my top five.
- Andrés Cubas: The most important piece on a Vancouver Whitecaps side that sits atop the Western Conference standings.
- Anders Dreyer: The most dangerous and consistent player for expansion side San Diego FC.
- Pep Biel: Leading the attack for Charlotte FC with two goals and four assists.
- Kai Wagner: The left back is tied for the league lead in assists with four and is consistently an impactful piece of the attack for the upstart Philadelphia Union.
- Hugo Cuypers: Five goals and one assist to lead the rebuild in Chicago.
Lionel Messi has only played three regular-season games, otherwise he would be higher on my list. I didn't vote for him to win MVP last season because he missed about a third of the regular season, but he won the trophy anyway.
In his three games, Messi has two goals and two assists, maintaining the torrid form he's carried for about the last two decades! Don't be surprised if he keeps moving up this list and becomes the first-ever player to win back-to-back MLS MVPs.
The 2024 MVP candidate is back on this list after being traded from the Portland Timbers to FC Cincinnati right before the 2025 season.
Evander has picked up right where he left off, and I don't think we have even seen the best of him yet. He's one of the most pleasing players to watch because he has that Brazilian flair for entertainment, all while being so effective in the final third.
Evander has a goal contribution in four of six matches, and I expect him to remain in the MVP hunt all season.
When you lead the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, you will typically be in the MVP conversation.
Baribo has six goals in five games on the season as Philadelphia sit second in the Eastern Conference standings. He is a clinical finisher in the box who uses clever movement to get open and is always ready to finish with one touch.
If the Israeli international stays in the Golden Boot race, he will stay in the MVP conversation.
Orlando City's attacking midfielder leads MLS in goal contributions with seven. He has four goals and three assists to lead a dangerous attack that's scored the most goals (15) in the league this season.
Most importantly, Ojeda has been remarkably consistent in 2025 with a goal or assist in five of six matches. Impressive stuff from the Argentine!
El Pistolero is the MVP front-runner right now because he is the most valuable player on the best team in the league.
Suárez's stats aren't crazy, but he's started and played in every league game so far, contributing one goal and four assists as Inter Miami remain unbeaten and top the Supporters' Shield standings yet again.
Suárez also has three goals in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and his passing in the final third has been amazing this season.