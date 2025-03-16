Lionel Messi: Inter Miami captain opens his 2025 MLS account

Inter Miami CF's captain did the honors in the 20th minute at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, equalizing in the marquee Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown after Emmanuel Latte Lath opened the scoring with an 11th-minute header.

On the sequence, Messi stole the ball from Atlanta midfielder Bartosz Slisz before cutting past defender Derrick Williams and dinking a chip over goalkeeper Brad Guzan.