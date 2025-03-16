Lionel Messi: Inter Miami captain opens his 2025 MLS account

Lionel Messi's 2025 MLS goalscoring account is officially open.
Inter Miami CF's captain did the honors in the 20th minute at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, equalizing in the marquee Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown after Emmanuel Latte Lath opened the scoring with an 11th-minute header.
On the sequence, Messi stole the ball from Atlanta midfielder Bartosz Slisz before cutting past defender Derrick Williams and dinking a chip over goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
The goal came four matchdays into the 2025 campaign, and in Messi's second league appearance of the year. On MLS is Back weekend, the legendary Argentine No. 10 contributed two assists in a 2-2 comeback draw with New York City FC.
Messi recently returned from a three-game absence from Miami's lineup due to load management, scoring midweek in the Concacaf Champions Cup as they won 2-0 at Jamaica's Cavalier FC. The 37-year-old has three goals in the continental competition, helping the Herons reach the quarterfinals.
Last year, Messi won Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors with 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 matches. That helped power Miami's record-setting Supporters' Shield-winning season, only for Atlanta to end their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run with a historic Round One Best-of-3 Series upset.