WATCH: Lionel Messi's first Inter Miami training session

MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi is hard at work at new club Inter Miami CF, taking part in his first open-door training session Tuesday morning under the orders of head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

Together again! Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets train for the first time with Inter Miami

Journalists, fans and onlookers packed the club's Florida Blue Training Center as Messi, fellow summer blockbuster signing Sergio Busquets and the rest of the Herons took the field around 9 am ET. Miami co-owner David Beckham was also present and even got in some ball work on the sidelines.

After a light warm-up, the group participated in a series of drills as they prepare for Friday's Leagues Cup debut against Liga MX side Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium (8:00 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Univision).

Messi, who's signed through the 2025 MLS season, could make his first official Inter Miami appearance against La Máquina Celeste.

While Martino has hinted he won't rush his new signing, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion is set on ushering in a "beautiful" new era at the club.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
