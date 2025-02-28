Lionel Messi: "I felt called" to play in MLS with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi doesn't often do sit-down interviews, but when he does, they are can't-miss content.
Messi's candid Apple Music Interview with Zane Lowe is just that, as Inter Miami CF's GOAT touches on a broad range of subjects surrounding his legendary career.
Chief among Messi's revelations was his longstanding dream to leave a mark in Major League Soccer.
"The truth is that I always had it in my mind to play in MLS," said Messi, the sport's most decorated player of all time. "I felt called to come to Inter because it's a club that's growing, that's very new, with few years as a club, and I like the idea of coming and helping the club to become a greater club.
"I believe this is the opportunity to show the world a change and keep growing with the league."
The Argentina and FC Barcelona legend committed to that opportunity with his transformative arrival from Ligue 1 titans Paris Saint-Germain in July 2023.
"I thought it was the right time and I don't regret it – quite the opposite," he said.
"Messi-mania" quickly took hold in Miami as the iconic No. 10 led the Herons to the 2023 Leagues Cup title. In his first full season in South Florida, Messi earned 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors while guiding the club to its first Supporters' Shield behind an MLS-record 74 points.
Subsequently, you can probably guess what his next goal is.
"I think that the team we have today is built to try to win a championship," Messi said, acknowledging his desire to lift MLS Cup 2025 at the season's end.
"That's what we're aiming at."
- Watch the full interview here.