Lionel Messi surpasses Gonzalo Higuaín for Inter Miami record

The iconic forward now has 44 goal contributions in 29 regular-season matches, tallying 24 goals and 20 assists with the Herons.

With his equalizing goal in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC , Inter Miami CF 's captain surpassed Gonzalo Higuain for the most goal contributions in club history.

Since arriving in South Florida in the summer of 2023, the former FC Barcelona star has put up some of the most dominant numbers the league has seen.

After leading the Herons to the Leagues Cup trophy in his first season, Messi was crucial to Miami's 2024 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign, in which they set the single-season points record. Messi also took home the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, logging an outrageous 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 appearances.